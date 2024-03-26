RB tells Ricciardo to ’brake harder’ amid ultimatum rumours

By GMM 26 March 2024 - 11:13





Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 career may now be in a two-race countdown to the end.

Not one to be liberal with praise, Red Bull’s powerful F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko has said several times in the past days that Yuki Tsunoda is doing enough to keep his place in the energy drink company’s ranks.

"Franz Tost and I have always believed in him," he wrote in his exclusive column for Speed Week. "His problems were a lack of control, outbursts and a tendency to make mistakes. All of that has gone this season."

The same sort of praise, however, is not being directed at experienced former race winner Ricciardo, who at 34 was given another chance to keep his career alive at the junior outfit RB.

"No, it’s not annoying," the Australian said when asked about the loss of support from Marko. "Obviously everyone’s talking positively when things go well, and they don’t talk so positively when they don’t. It’s just part of it."

However, the New Zealand Herald newspaper is suddenly reporting that Marko has in fact told Ricciardo that his seat is only guaranteed for the next two races - in Japan and China.

For Miami, Red Bull reserve - and New Zealander - Liam Lawson could bounce back into the race seat after impressing when Ricciardo was injured last year.

Rumours suggest the attempt to revive Ricciardo’s career was actually the brainchild of the embattled Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

"He’s a big boy," Horner said in Melbourne, "he’ll pick himself up.

"I think it’s still very early in the year to even be thinking about next year."

Ricciardo also has support within the Faenza-based RB ranks, including the team’s CEO, Peter Bayer.

"Daniel found his pace again after qualifying," Bayer told Servus TV before departing Melbourne. "We believe that from now on we can really rely on him and that he will understand the car more and more."

Bayer said Ricciardo’s current problem is that the 2024 car is simply better suited to Japanese Tsunoda’s driving style.

"Yuki brakes later and harder," he explained. "Therein lies the secret, probably.

"The balance plays a role there, because if you brake hard, some of the aerodynamic support is lost. So it’s up to Daniel to brake harder," Bayer joked.

"But that is where the difference lies at the moment."