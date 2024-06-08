RB F1 take Up option, securing Yuki Tsunoda for 2025

By Franck Drui 8 June 2024 - 21:42





Visa Cash App RB is pleased to announce that it has taken up the option on our agreement with Yuki Tsunoda that will see the Japanese driver stay with the team for 2025. The 24-year-old has spent all four of his Formula 1 seasons to date with us, showing enormous progress to become the driver he is today: from a pure natural talent to a consistent, aggressive, technically well prepared racer. On his debut season, he even came fourth in Abu Dhabi and now he is a frequent top ten finisher. So far this year, he has been in the points in five of the eight Grands Prix and in the Miami Sprint.

Yuki Tsunoda: “I’m very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year. For that, I want to thank everyone at Red Bull and Honda who have played such an important role in my career and will continue to do so. The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid. We have already made clear progress this season and that really motivates me to always give of my best and that’s what I’ll continue to do with VCARB.

For the moment, I’m concentrating on the remaining races this season, with the aim of bringing home as many points as possible, always growing with the team, laying the groundwork to do even better next year!”

“I watched Yuki’s progress in Formula 1 with interest even before I returned to Faenza and it’s been impressive, year after year” commented Laurent Mekies, Visa Cash App RB Team Principal. “The step up he has made this year is simply phenomenal, and he keeps surprising us all, race after race. There’s no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player. We continue to get a better understanding of what he needs from us and vice versa, so we are progressing together, Yuki as a driver and the team, as Visa Cash App RB. We share the same ambitions, so there are several good reasons to continue our journey together. He still has a lot to give!”

Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB said: “Yuki is a graduate of both the Red Bull and Honda Junior Driver programmes and it’s thanks to a good job from all parties that he’s been able to reach his current level of performance. As the saying goes, ‘never change a winning team’, so we are delighted to confirm Yuki as part of our future. He is a valuable asset on and off the race track, as his engaging nature has made him very popular with fans around the world. We are excited that he is staying with us.”