Raikkonen set for Sochi return

"See you at the next GP"

14 September 2021 - 09:08
Kimi Raikkonen says he is on track to return to his Formula 1 cockpit at Sochi next weekend.

The Finn, who was replaced at both events by Alfa Romeo reserve Robert Kubica, had to sit out the Zandvoort and Monza double-header after testing positive for covid-19.

"I spoke with Kimi this week," team boss Frederic Vasseur said at Monza.

"He’s ok and he has no big symptoms."

Vasseur said the 41-year-old driver and Swiss-based team had to follow the "protocol" of isolating for a full 10 days and then twice testing negative.

"I hope that he will be back in Sochi for sure," said the Frenchman.

As for the 2007 world champion himself, Raikkonen on Monday posted on Instagram a photo of himself on a stroll in the countryside with the caption: "I am all good.

"See you at the next GP."

Formula 1’s official social media account replied: "See you in Sochi."

