Raikkonen moves to Italy for son’s racing career

By GMM 19 October 2023 - 18:02





Kimi Raikkonen appears to be getting very serious about the karting career of his eight-year-old son.

Earlier this year, the retired 2007 world champion set up a dedicated social media page for Robin Ace Matias Raikkonen, who runs the number 91 kart for the factory CRG karting concern.

Italian-based CRG is well known for having run world champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the past, with young Robin already securing multiple podiums and a win in the Rotax Micro category.

And according to Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Raikkonen family has just bought not one but two properties in Italy in order to be closer to Robin’s racing action.

The sports newspaper said former Ferrari and McLaren driver Kimi bought a luxurious estate and farmhouse called ’Il Torchio’ in Como, which is reportedly "logistically perfect for reaching most of the international kart tracks in northern Italy".

Renovations on the impressive property are already taking place, so the Raikkonen family - complete with his wife Minttu and their other children Rianna and Grace - also bought an apartment in the heart of the Italian city.

La Gazzetta dello Sport correspondent Salvo Sardina said Raikkonen will therefore "be able to closely follow the renovation and pursue Robin’s career".

Raikkonen has lived in the Swiss town of Baar for many years.