Raikkonen involved in altercation at Spa

Kimi Raikkonen has been involved in an altercation with a fan in the Spa paddock.

"I don’t know," the Alfa Romeo said when asked about the incident by Finnish broadcaster C More.

A photo of the incident depicts an angry man wearing an orange Max Verstappen cap shouting at the 2007 world champion.

"He seemed to be drunk," Raikkonen added. "He began to wave his arms around and hit me in the face. When I told him, he started shouting at me."

Former F1 driver Mika Salo told the MTV broadcaster that he witnessed the incident.

"I almost had to stop a fight," he said.