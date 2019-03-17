Raikkonen hoping for Lotus-like season in 2019

Kimi Raikkonen is quietly hoping for a race win in 2019.

The Finn has left Ferrari after a long career with the Maranello marque, and now drives for the Ferrari-linked Sauber team — now known as Alfa Romeo.

In 2012, the now 39-year-old Raikkonen returned to F1 following a rallying and Nascar sabbatical, and won two races in two seasons with the Lotus team.

Asked if he can repeat that now, he told Italy’s automoto: "I hope so.

"But I don’t know what our competitiveness is. The order in the middle is very close.

"It will also depend on who will make their car faster during the year. We will try to do a good job from the beginning and then go from there," Raikkonen added.

Raikkonen’s teammate, Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, is also hoping for a fast Alfa Romeo.

"Last year they had a fantastic season," he said. "They started at the back but by the end of the year were always in the top ten.

"We just have to start as they finished and then improve ourselves during the season, bringing home as many points as possible."