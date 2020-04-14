Raikkonen helps with team ’development’ - Vasseur

Kimi Raikkonen enjoys taking part in the "development" of the Alfa Romeo team, according to team boss Frederic Vasseur.

At 40, Finn Raikkonen is clearly the oldest and most experienced driver in Formula 1.

Even after being dropped by Ferrari at the end of 2018, he elected to sign on with Alfa Romeo - the team formerly known as Sauber, for whom Raikkonen debut as a 20-year-old in 2001.

"Kimi doesn’t need the money and he doesn’t race for money," Vasseur said of the 2007 world champion and former Ferrari and McLaren driver.

"He just wants to have fun and show that he is still capable of performing well," he told Canal Plus.

"He is equally aware that he can hardly win any more grands prix, but evidently his pleasure also involves seeing the evolution of the team, which is what I was looking for as a manager.

"I wanted someone with us who wanted to take part in the development of the team," the Frenchman added.

"He has immense experience both in terms of racing and of high level teams. He has competed for some big names. For me it is a big plus."