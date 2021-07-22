Raikkonen ’doesn’t care’ who replaces him

Kimi Raikkonen says he doesn’t care who replaces him if Alfa Romeo decides against renewing his contract.

At 41, the Finn is the oldest active driver and longest-serving in Formula 1 history, but he is being generally matched or outpaced by Antonio Giovinazzi this season.

There are rumours that Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher, or one of the other Ferrari academy drivers like Callum Ilott could be drafted in for 2022.

"I honestly don’t know yet," Raikkonen told Sport1 when asked about next year.

"It was the same thing around this time last year too. We’ll see.

"In any case, I’m not interested in extending my (race) record. All records are broken at some point. That’s why it doesn’t make me feel any particular way."

If Raikkonen does depart, the big tip is that Ferrari will promote Haas rookie Mick Schumacher to Alfa Romeo for 2022.

Kimi says it is hard to assess how well the 22-year-old son of his former rival and F1 legend Michael Schumacher is doing so far in Formula 1.

"It’s difficult for him to shine because the car isn’t very fast," said the Finn.

"But that’s also good for him too, because people know the car isn’t good. So if he still does strong races and shows his speed, that’s positive for him.

"He’s under a lot of pressure with the name, but a bad car gives him an easier start because expectations are low. It gives him more time to learn things," Raikkonen added.

When asked if he feels old to have raced the fathers of his current rivals Schumacher and Max Verstappen, Kimi smiled: "No, not at all.

"I sometimes feel old when I wake up in the morning, but not in the racing car on the racetrack."

As for whether he thinks Mick would be a good successor at Alfa Romeo, Raikkonen admitted: "If I decide to quit, I really don’t care who drives the car.

"That’s not my problem."