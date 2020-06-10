Raikkonen could retire after 2020 season

Kimi Raikkonen has left open the door to possible retirement at the end of 2020.

At the age of 40, and with over 300 grands prix to his name, the 2007 world champion is the oldest and most experienced driver in Formula 1.

When asked if this year will be his last, Raikkonen told Infobae: "I have said already that I will do this season and then I will decide.

"If I continue to enjoy racing this year, I will continue. If not, I will retire."

The Finn sat out the 2010 and 2011 seasons to contest rallies and Nascar, but he said that he has kept his motivation high because of his love of racing.

"It’s very simple - I love racing," said Raikkonen.

"I don’t really care about all the rest, the interviews and all that, but I really like the feeling of racing wheel to wheel. I missed that and that’s why I came back."

It is possible that, in 2020, Raikkonen will overtake Rubens Barrichello’s record as the driver with the most grands prix under his belt in F1 history.

But the Finn said: "I really don’t care much about that. It is not what will make me happy. I think there are many more things I will remember from my career than the amount of races I have done."

Raikkonen was also asked what rules he would change in F1, and he gave a predictable answer for the driver known as the ’iceman’.

"It really doesn’t matter, since it is not up to us to change the rules," he said. "In the end, we will drive the car that has been built for us and we have to adapt to it and try to go as fast as possible."

And he said that once he retires, he won’t look back.

"I don’t think I will miss it. There are good people and I will keep in touch with them, but that’s all. I have spent many years there and when I choose to stop I am sure that I will find plenty of things to keep me busy," said Raikkonen.