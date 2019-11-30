Raikkonen, Bottas, undecided about 2021

F1’s two Finnish drivers aren’t sure what they will be doing in 2021.

Like many drivers on the grid this year, both Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas are only signed up to their current teams for 2020.

"Well, that decision must be made somewhere before then, but I haven’t even thought about it," said 40-year-old Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen in Abu Dhabi.

He said the new rules for 2021 will not overly influence that decision.

"I don’t know how much things will change," the 2007 world champion told the Finnish broadcaster C More. "On paper the changes are big, but it is pointless to start speculating until we see the cars on the track."

Also signed up only for 2020 is Valtteri Bottas, who drives for the top team Mercedes.

"I think it will be interesting for all of us. I don’t remember a situation with so many drivers with contracts that are expiring," he said.

"I will be like all the other drivers looking at all the options," Bottas added. "But if I had to decide now, I would stay with this team."