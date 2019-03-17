Racing Point planning big upgrade for Melbourne

Racing Point is putting a brave face on a notable shortage of test kilometres so far in Barcelona.

Not including Williams, the former Force India outfit has collected the least test mileage of any team.

But technical boss Andy Green insists the Racing Point plan is in fact "on schedule".

Mexican driver Sergio Perez is also quoted by motorsport-magazin.com: "We need more kilometres on the last two days to see where we really are.

"But we did not expect to drive too much because we plan to go to Melbourne with a heavily modified car," he added.