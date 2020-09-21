Racing Point appoints Jefferson Slack as Commercial Managing Director

BWT Racing Point F1 Team, the Formula 1 team owned by Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, has appointed sports industry heavyweight, Jefferson Slack, as Managing Director - Commercial and Marketing.

This position is a new role in the team and Slack will be responsible for all commercial and marketing activities, reporting into Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal. The appointment comes ahead of the team’s much-anticipated re-launch as the Aston Martin works team for the start of F1’s 2021 season.

Racing Point is enjoying its best-ever Formula 1 season, currently in 4th position within the Constructors’ standings, and its re-brand to become Aston Martin F1 Team is set to position the team as one of Formula 1’s highest-profile franchises.

Slack joins the team after a 30-year career across the sports industry. The American sports executive has extensive experience at the highest commercial level of sports. His career began managing Michael Jordan’s marketing activities before moving into sports private equity with Hicks, Muse.

In 2000, Slack became the first American CEO of a top European football club, Inter Milan. He also has a wide range of agency experience, with leadership positions at Wasserman and IMG.

More recently, Slack has been a commercial adviser to FIBA and Dorna, as well as undertaking a number of personal investments in businesses across the sports industry.

Slack will start his new role as Managing Director, Commercial and Marketing, of Racing Point F1 Team with immediate effect.

Lawrence Stroll, Racing Point F1 Team Chairman

“With the progress we have made this season on the track and with our upcoming relaunch as Aston Martin F1 Team, we have a unique opportunity to create an iconic new sports property that’s at the forefront of Formula 1. We are delighted to appoint Jefferson Slack to help us realise the full global commercial and marketing opportunities that lie ahead.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal of Racing Point F1 Team

“I am delighted that Jefferson is joining us in the newly created role of Managing Director. He will be responsible for leading all our commercial and marketing activities as we look to build one of F1’s most successful teams, both on and off the track.”

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director - Commercial and Marketing, of Racing Point F1 Team

“I believe this is one of the most exciting commercial opportunities, not just in Formula 1, but in the whole of the sports industry. We are looking to build an iconic new sports brand in Aston Martin F1 Team, and in the process we believe we will create a unique global marketing platform for other brands and partners. I am looking forward to working with Lawrence and Otmar, and building a world-class commercial and marketing team.”