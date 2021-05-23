Race - Monaco GP 2021 - Team quotes

Haas F1

Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher classified 17th and 18th, respectively at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Sunday’s grand prix marked a return to Monaco’s streets after a year’s absence and for both Mazepin and Schumacher it marked their first experience in Formula 1 machinery. The rookie pairing opted for Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires for the first stint and battled clearly on the opening lap, with Schumacher holding 18th position and Mazepin 19th. A suspected fuel pressure pick-up issue slowed Schumacher and he ceded track position to his teammate while the setback worked to a resolution.

A one-stop strategy was the order for both drivers, with Mazepin coming in on lap 36 of 78, cycling through to White hard tires, and Schumacher making the same move three laps later. Mazepin and Schumacher duly preserved their positions through to the checkered flag, registering 17th and 18th respectively, to rack up another finish aboard the VF-21s.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen dominated proceedings to claim victory, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz second and McLaren’s Lando Norris third.

Uralkali Haas F1 Team will next be in action at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, to be held at the Baku City Circuit, from June 4 to 6.

Nikita Mazepin

“The race was very intense. Ever since I started racing in single-seaters I haven’t had so much required concentration, because on this track, even though we’re one of the slowest teams, everything flies by so much. There was a moment when I was going through turn 14, I just felt like I touched the wall, and that’s where Charles (Leclerc) went off yesterday, I mean there was just really no margin for mistakes. The car was quite difficult to drive fast out there but we’ve made good progress within my internal team since Barcelona and that’s a very positive picture.”

Mick Schumacher

“We had a small issue for a few laps and unfortunately I lost a lot of time to the guys ahead and I had to let Nikita (Mazepin) by because we didn’t manage to fix it before. After that the pace was quite good, I felt we were quite close to matching the pace in the midfield which was good, and we caught up to Nikita. We didn’t do a switchback which was ok, it was understandable – obviously, we had quite a few guys behind us so there was going to be blue flags. Overall, lots learned this weekend, with some positives and some negatives but we live and we learn I guess. I’m already looking forward to Baku.”

Günther Steiner

“It’s a good thing at this race that we got to the end of it with both cars unharmed. Mick (Schumacher) had a temporary power issue which we think was related to the fuel pressure pick up, it was unfortunate, but he was able to keep going at least. We did good laps and the guys learned a lot about Monte Carlo – which is always a tough race. Obviously, there was no big event that happened that would have allowed us any opportunity. Once you start to get into the blue flags, tire temperatures come down and you just keep falling back, and that’s what happened to us today. Onwards and upwards – ready for the next one.”

Alpine F1

Alpine F1 Team scored two points from the 2021 Formula Monaco Grand Prix courtesy of Esteban Ocon’s ninth place finish around the legendary Monte Carlo streets. Fernando Alonso was outside the points in thirteenth after a battling drive from seventeenth.

A well-timed pit-stop, matched with solid execution by the crew, propelled Esteban into ninth, for his fourth consecutive finish inside the top ten.

Fernando made a quick getaway off the line, which put him on the cusp of the points, with his stop on lap 45 putting him in a position to capitalise on any mistakes from the group ahead. He crossed the line in thirteenth place.

Esteban too had launched well from the grid, pressuring both Antonio Giovinazzi and Sergio Perez on the run up towards the Casino complex. Eventually, though, Esteban relinquished his spot in front of the pair, settling into tenth place during the early running.

His pit-stop on lap 37 allowed him to overcut Giovinazzi for ninth with an eye on a battle for eighth place with Lance Stroll who was on a reverse Hard to Soft tyre strategy. Stroll was able to pass in the latter stages after his pit-stop, with Esteban settling for ninth place at the flag.

Esteban Ocon

“It’s been a positive race for us today with ninth place and our fourth points-scoring finish in a row. We managed to overtake Giovinazzi on our strategy – thanks to a great pit-stop from the team – but we missed out on Stroll who was very quick on the harder tyres. I’m happy to score points again, especially after defending so much at the end. I think we can take some good things from this race on a weekend that was not easy for us. We’ve learnt a lot, we’ve been taught a few things, which will only help us moving forward. I’m sure there’s more to come from us.”

Fernando Alonso

“It was a disappointing weekend as we didn’t score points. As a team, we were expecting more coming into this one. My race wasn’t too bad, starting seventeenth and finishing thirteenth, overtaking two cars on the first lap with some risks. Our second stint was quite long on the Softs, but they seemed to work quite well. I am satisfied with the race but starting so far back in Monaco is always difficult and we need to improve for Baku.”

Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director

“It was a tough race for us today. A difficult qualifying made it a challenge in the streets of Monaco where overtaking is nearly impossible. Both drivers made a good start and Fernando gained some positions on the first lap. After that it was the usual Monaco race with very few overtakes. Esteban did well on his first stint and after his pit-stop he was able to jump (Antonio) Giovinazzi for ninth, but we lost out to (Lance) Stroll who was on a different strategy. The bottom line is that it’s a poor weekend for us after two encouraging performances in Portugal and Spain. We trust that it’s a one-off and for Baku we’ll go back to where we were before Monaco. Nevertheless, our competitors in the championship have made the most of this race so we need to do better.”

Williams

— George Russell finished 14th and Nicholas Latifi 15th in the Monaco Grand Prix

— George started 15th and Nicholas 18th, both on the medium Pirelli tyre

— Both drivers ran a one-stop race, switching to the hard compound with George pitting on lap 31 and Nicholas on lap 43

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

Today has been difficult and with no incidents, we weren’t able to make much progress. George lost a place at the start to Alonso, but Nicholas was able to overtake Tsunoda, who had started on the Hard tyre. From there we were locked in a private battle between our own cars and Tsunoda. We were able to manage the cars and tyres, and although we struggled a little in the opening stint, the pace was improved on the Hard tyre and we were able to hold off Tsunoda during the final few laps, with Nicholas doing a great job to stay ahead of a much quicker car.

We always expected this weekend to be tough but having not raced on the streets in Monaco for a couple of years, it was good to come back and learn a few more things about the FW43B on a very different style of circuit. Some of this will help us directly at future events in 2021 and the rest will be valuable when we return to Monte Carlo next year.

Our attention now turns to Azerbaijan and a very different street circuit race in Baku.

George Russell

It was a pretty straightforward race and we finished where we deserved to be with the pace of the car. The race was uneventful, with nothing too exciting going on, but that’s just Monaco sometimes. The performance wasn’t as good as we had hoped but that wouldn’t have changed the result. Nevertheless, putting this car flat out around the streets of Monaco, lap after lap was really fun. Next up is Baku and we will keep on pushing.

Nicholas Latifi

It was a very tricky race, probably the trickiest race I have done so far in Formula One, but I think I managed it quite well. It is definitely a track that doesn’t suit our car, either on low or high fuel, with the low speed corners and the bumps. It was very tough out there to manage, but I feel like I looked after the tyres as best I could. I did have some more pace than George at various points in the race, but ultimately, we wouldn’t have been in the position to score points. There was no Monaco chaos, but that’s just how it goes sometimes here.

Alfa Romeo

The point finally arrived, our first top ten finish of the season, and it took a strong, mature performance on the hallowed streets in Monaco to do so. We bring home a point after a weekend in which we put on display the significant progress we made and in which everyone in the team delivered what was asked of them.

After a Saturday that produced the best qualifying of the season, with Antonio Giovinazzi starting in 10th and Kimi Räikkönen in 14th, Sunday showed the team’s progress is no fluke: race pace was there and there is even a little tinge of disappointment we couldn’t come home with more than Antonio and Kimi’s P10 and P11. On a different track, where overtaking is a possibility, two cars as far high as P8 and P9 would have been a definite possibility.

To bring home points while thinking even more could have been had shows the hunger and determination of this team. It shows the confidence our performance gave us and the will to continue our string of good results. The duck has been broken and we want to continue scoring. Baku next.

Antonio Giovinazzi

“It’s really good to finally be back in the points. The pace throughout the weekend was really good and this top-ten finish is the reward for it. On a different track, where overtaking is possible, we could have been in P8, but we need to be happy with this result and the way the team delivered an excellent weekend. We have done a lot of progress and this point will work as a good motivation for all of us, with so many races still ahead of us. I’m looking forward to Baku now, another street race on a track I love. If we produce another great weekend like this, we will have all it takes to bring home another good result.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“It wasn’t the busiest afternoon for me today, we moved up a few places but not much else happened. That’s how it often goes here. We showed some good pace and this should help us in the next races, but here in Monaco passing is so hard even if you have a big pace advantage. It is what it is but we can be happy for the team scoring its first point of the season.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“It’s great to finally be off the mark and bring home the top ten finish we deserved. We have made great steps forward in the last year, and especially lately: the pace we have shown throughout the weekend demonstrates it. We had a car in Q3 for the first time and continued putting both in Q2; we had the pace to make progress and everyone, from the crew to the drivers and the pitwall, did a very fine job today. Our good race pace would have allowed us to finish even higher on any other track, but we can be very pleased with what we showed. It’s a big motivation boost for everyone in the team and can give us confidence to do even better in the next few races, starting in Baku.”

Aston Martin F1

Sebastian Vettel

“I am happy with fifth place today and it is great for the team to have both cars inside the points. This result is down to great decision-making on the pit wall and having good pace in the car when it mattered. I knew that the two laps before my pit stop would be crucial to our race, and I was able to put in some good lap times on tyres that were past their best, and that made the difference [gaining two places by the overcut]. It was very tight when I came out of the pit lane because I knew [Pierre] Gasly was very close. It is not easy racing wheel-to-wheel up the hill to Casino Square, but we won the drag race, and he had to back out of it. Street circuits can always throw up the unexpected, and we rose to the challenge today.”

Lance Stroll

“Both cars scoring points in Monaco is a good day for the team. We executed a great strategy and picked up some deserved points for our hard work. It was not easy to race on the hard tyre in the first stint, especially at the start, but I was able to launch well off the line. That gave us a platform for the rest of the race, which came to life late in the stint as we pushed to make the overcut viable or be ready in case the Safety Car came out. We gained three places through the overcut in the end and had strong pace to the end, too. We are still learning every race and we can be proud of the job we did today. We will work hard to keep up this momentum in Baku.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal

“Sebastian produced a truly impressive drive today, finishing fifth after a tough race in which he never put a wheel wrong. He spent the early laps in a solid seventh place, keeping in touch with Lewis [Hamilton] in sixth. Then, in the pit stops, he delivered on an excellent strategy devised by our strategists and engineers to jump both Lewis and Pierre [Gasly]. Checo [Pérez] then jumped Sebastian but he had a net gain of two places: the outcome was P5. The way Sebastian exited the pit lane and held off Pierre up the hill to Casino Square was white-knuckle stuff: in fact, it was the highlight of the race, and Sebastian was duly voted Driver of the Day, which was both welcome and deserved. Lance also drove extremely well, pushing hard when it mattered to make the overcut work against Ocon and Giovinazzi. His pace was strong and it was a gutsy performance to gain four positions on a circuit on which gaining places is notoriously difficult. So, overall, we are pleased to have scored a total of 14 world championship points here in Monaco today. Roll on Baku!”