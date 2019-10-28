Race - Mexico GP team quotes

Renault F1

Renault F1 Team scored five points in the 2019 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo eighth and Nico Hülkenberg tenth at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Daniel leapt from thirteenth on the grid to collect four points, narrowly missing out on seventh place after a thrilling closing stage duel. The Australian made a quick start, passing Nico on lap one, before making his Hard tyres last an impressive 50 laps, which set him up well to claim a comfortable eighth.

Nico looked set to finish behind Daniel in ninth but a final corner incident with Daniil Kvyat meant he limped home in eleventh with a damaged rear wing. Kvyat received a 10-second penalty for his involvement, promoting Nico to tenth.

Nico Hülkenberg

“We definitely wanted more today, so it’s frustrating to only pick up one point. We perhaps were a little bit too keen to pit early. In the latter stages of the race I was struggling with the car a bit, trying to get in a rhythm. There’s not much to say about the final corner incident. We were running in ninth, but I had no grip, I was pushed by Daniil [Kvyat] and it doesn’t take much to spin. It was a shame as it cost us an extra point.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“It’s good to be in the points. I could have got more if I had passed Perez but I just couldn’t make it stick. I sent it into turn one, maybe a little late and the postman wasn’t there! We made a really strong start on the Hard tyre and that set us up for the rest of the race. It’s a solid day with both cars back in the points. It’s been a tough week for the team, so I’m proud of them and how they’ve kept their spirits high. We regrouped quickly and we can be pleased with that, but now we have to move on and keep it up.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal

“Every weekend, it feels like the circumstances vary but the script remains the same: poor qualifying that we turn around during the race thanks to aggressive strategic choices and solid execution. Today was another example, with also the benefit of the free tyre choice at the start. It could have been a bit better with Daniel racing cleanly against Perez on one side, and Kvyat much dirtier against Nico and helping Gasly on the other side. That’s racing, but I prefer that we focus on ourselves. The drivers did a remarkable job to get the best from the circumstances in qualifying and then make the tyres last in the race. The garage crew also did a phenomenal job to deal with the problems on Saturday morning. We must get rid of everything that undermines our potential or offers easy opportunities on-track or off-track to our fierce competitors.”

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“It’s been a bad and frustrating afternoon for the whole team. After such a strong qualifying yesterday and a great start today, managing to slip into P4, it was very disappointing to go backwards after the first pit-stop.

“The Hard tyre simply ruined our race. We need to analyse in detail what happened and why we had such a poor stint on that compound. Austin is right around the corner so there is no time to lose. We’ll keep our heads down and work hard to come back stronger next weekend.”

Lando Norris

“I had another really good start, a good first few corners and managed to get ahead of one of the Red Bulls and one of the Mercedes. My first stint was good and we had better pace than the Toro Rossos.

“I think we had a wheel nut cross-threaded at my stop, I’m not too sure, but the team decided to play safe by immediately stopping the car and bring it back to check it. I was running pretty much a lap down and had several blue flags which made the race even more difficult. Some parameters of the car were beyond the limit and we retired to avoid further damage.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“After several good Sundays in a row, unfortunately today didn’t go to plan at all. We couldn’t continue the good race pace we’d shown over the previous two days, which is something we need to analyse and understand. Therefore, after a strong start, we weren’t able to stay in the positions from which we’d started the race and fell out of the points with Carlos, whose pace dropped a lot when fitting the Hard tyre – something we need to investigate.

“On Lando’s side, after having a great start as well, we unfortunately had an issue with the wheel nut on one corner at his pit-stop. Our policy is to be completely safe and we stopped the car immediately to check it and fix it, even if this meant his race was over very early. Later, some of the parameters of his car were over the limit, so we decided to retire him to save further damage. Thanks to the entire team, Carlos and Lando, for the hard work this weekend. Let’s reset, learn from the issues we were facing today and come back stronger.”

Williams

George Russell finished 16th and Robert Kubica 18th in the Mexican Grand Prix

The Brit started 19th and Robert 20th on the grid, both on the medium Pirelli tyre

George ran a one stop race pitting on lap 22 for the hard Pirelli tyre

Robert also pitted for the hard tyre on lap 21, but was forced to pit for the medium on lap 60 following a slow puncture

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

George made a good start and made up places through T1/2/3. Unfortunately, he lost these later in the opening lap and this set the tone for his race. Had he been able to stay ahead for the opening lap then his underlying pace would have given him a good opportunity to stay ahead to the end.

For Robert, the car and tyres were much better today, and he was able to get ahead of George and stay there until a puncture forced him to make an unscheduled pitstop. This was a great shame for Robert as he had strong pace and demonstrated some excellent race craft.

We raced well today and made the most of the car that we had. We will, of course, review each decision that we made and determine if we could’ve made a better choice, but overall, we did a sound job of managing the car in the challenging conditions of Mexico.

We now turn our attention to next week and the exciting prospect of racing in Austin. We are expecting a busy Friday with an additional set of 2020 tyres available for both cars. We also look forward to having Nicholas back in the car for FP1.

George Russell

I made a great start and through turns one, two, and three I was in the right place at the right time and gained a load of positions. For turns four, five, and six though I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and lost them all. I spent most of the race right behind Robert, but I think he had a problem near the end and had to do an additional pitstop. In the final 10 laps I was in clear air and the pace was extremely strong, so if I’d managed to hold onto those positions after the first few corners then I could have maintained them. A bit of a missed opportunity and we should have finished higher.

Robert Kubica

The feeling in the car was much better than yesterday. I managed to make good decisions in the battles, there was a lot going on and I gained a couple of positions at the start. George managed to get in front of me as I had a long pitstop, but then I managed to overtake him. It was unfortunate that I had to stop for the second time because of a slow puncture. Thanks for the support from the Mexican fans, it was an amazing atmosphere today.

Red Bull

ALEX ALBON

“Today was ok and I had good fun. I think it was one of my best races in terms of pace and the guys in front weren’t too far ahead! At the start we were running third and I was getting quite excited. It was great to be fighting at the front but unfortunately their one stop strategy worked out better. We stuck to a two stop strategy but I’m not sure if we had the pace or tyre life to make a one stop work. I lost quite a lot of time getting through traffic, especially after my first pit stop when I came out behind Sainz but there’s quite a high chance of getting traffic at this circuit. The boys also got the fastest pit stop of the race, so I obviously hit my marks! They have had a busy weekend so that was a great job and I’ll have to repay them. Overall, I’m happy with my performance and I’m improving my consistency which is important. The lap times are coming and now I’ve got three more races to improve even further!“

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Sixth obviously isn’t where I wanted to finish today with the car we had but when you look at the circumstances I think it was still a very good race. I had a good start and I think Lewis got pushed onto the grass by a Ferrari so he lost some momentum. He came back around the outside at Turn 1 and then into Turn 2 he went very deep to defend and I had to go onto the grass to avoid him. The race was still on until I overtook Valtteri and he clipped my rear tyre which gave me a puncture and I had to do a whole lap to get back to the pits. After that I was forced to do a one stop which was very slow as I did 66 laps on the hard tyre. The result is a shame as the pace was good and the car was good but to come back to sixth was actually not a bad result if you look at everything that went on.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“After a decent start Max got into some hard wheel-to-wheel racing with Lewis through the first few turns and ended up losing positions when he was forced to take a detour onto the grass. As he was coming back through the field Valtteri clipped Max’s rear tyre with his front wing endplate which gave Max a puncture. He had to do a full lap with that puncture and pit for the hard tyre which meant his race was effectively over as he completed 66 laps on one set of tyres. Alex was running in third place after avoiding the early race madness and pitted early as we chose to go onto a two-stop strategy with him. He lost a bit of time on his out lap behind Sainz but thereafter it transpired that the one-stop was the faster race and while Alex had good pace it was impossible to close the gap. He’s showing good progress each weekend and signs of getting closer and closer to the pace. We had a very quick race car this weekend and P5 and P6 ultimately isn’t the result we’d hoped for but there are definitely some positives to take.”

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished 15th and 17th, respectively, in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, the 18th round of 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Both Haas F1 drivers started on fresh sets of Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and they made them last well into the 71-lap race around the 4.304-kilometer (2.674-mile), 17-turn circuit. From his 17th grid position, Magnussen held steady during the opening laps and made gradual forward progress as competitors ahead of him began to employ a variety of pit strategies. He advanced as high as 10th place on lap 18 before tire wear began to hamper his efforts. He pitted from 15th on lap 30 for a set of White hard tires and resumed in 17th.

Grosjean dropped a pair of positions from his 18th grid position on the opening lap. He climbed as high as 16th by lap 13 and pitted from that position on lap 39, well past the race’s halfway point. He, too, took on a set of hard tires and resumed in 19th.

Magnussen and Grosjean both picked up a pair of positions over the final stretch for their finishing positions of 15th and 17th.

With today’s results, Haas F1 Team remained ninth in the constructors’ championship with 28 points, seven behind eighth-place Alfa Romeo and 27 ahead of 10th-place Williams.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won today’s Mexican Grand Prix by 1.766 seconds over Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel with Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas bringing home the final podium position of third, another 1.787 seconds back. It was the 83rd career win for Hamilton, his 10th of the season and his second at Mexico City, and the 100th Formula One win for constructor Mercedes.

Next up on the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is next weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Race day is Sunday, Nov. 3.

Romain Grosjean

“It was a tough afternoon. Nothing was working very well, we just have to hope that the next race is better. We need to keep looking to find out what’s going on with the car. Here, it hasn’t felt right since FP3, and the race confirmed that.”

Kevin Magnussen

“I think we did a good job considering we made a one-stop strategy work. We had damage on the car, I was hit by Kimi (Raikkonen) at the start, we were all squeezed up and he damaged my floor. Taking those things into consideration, and knowing that we just didn’t have the pace today, I think we did the best that we could.”

Günther Steiner

“Obviously it was a disappointing race for us. We got the best out that we could in terms of our performance this weekend. We didn’t make any mistakes or anything, there just wasn’t more performance in the car. Going into this weekend we knew this would likely happen. We go away knowing that coming in here we were weak, and we go away weak. That doesn’t mean that we give up. We’ll try again in Austin where it’s a little bit of a more normal race track, and we’ll see if we can get a little bit more out than we did today.”

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“It wasn’t easy at all inside of the cockpit, but today I gave everything and I’m happy with scoring two points. Overall the car has been competitive all weekend, which was positive. Starting the race on the Option tyre clearly wasn’t ideal, but we tried to make the best out of it. In the end we managed to make it work which was important for our battle in the Championship.”

Daniil Kvyat

“We knew it was going to be difficult today with our starting compound, but we still had high hopes to get some points. I think the race was very strong given the circumstances. In a way we kind of compromised our race with our good Qualifying. I’m quite upset with the penalty I received because as a racing driver, I disagree with it because we are told we are allowed to race. Nico was defending and I was attacking and these things happen, especially on the last corner of the last lap. Despite this, I feel very strong after this weekend; Friday, Qualifying, and the race were all strong for me, so I’m looking forward to getting back on track next week in Austin.”

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance)

“We had a tough race today in Mexico. Having to start on the soft tyres definitely compromised our race as we had to stop earlier than the other midfield runners to try and make the two-stop strategy work. Daniil drove a strong race and he was showing good pace in the middle stint on the hard tyres. After his last stop, he was catching Stroll in front but couldn’t pass immediately and had to let by a long train of leading cars. The time lost with the blue flags meant he could only catch Hulkenberg on the very last laps. The move on the last corner was a bit ambitious and unfortunately Daniil had a 10s penalty for causing a collision. Pierre had a very similar strategy as he too started on the soft tyre. He lost more time in traffic, especially behind Sainz who was struggling a lot on the hard compound. The second half of the race was competitive as he ran most of the time in free air and he was able to pass Stroll and get closer to Daniil and Hulkenberg. The collision in the last corner allowed him to finish P9.

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

It was a disappointing race in that we were unable to convert the speed we had shown all weekend into a better result. The Toro Rosso drivers, after showing good pace all weekend, had a frustrating race, possibly handicapped by having to start on the used Softs from qualifying. But at least Gasly’s two points are useful for the fight for fifth place in the Constructors’ classification. There are only three more races to go and we want to make the most of every opportunity, starting in Austin in a few days’ time.

Racing Point

SERGIO PEREZ

“This is a great day for me and my team. I think the race was just about perfect and I want to congratulate the entire team for all their hard work delivering this result. It’s extra special to score good points in my home race - in front of the fans who have given me so much support this week. There were some cars that were a bit quicker than us today, but we beat them with a fantastic strategy. This feels like a victory for us. The race was so intense, especially the battle against Daniel [Ricciardo] at the end – when he was on fresher tyres and putting big pressure on me. I had to concentrate so hard and push right until the end. I’m very satisfied with our performance and the points we scored today are important for the fight in the teams’ championship.”

LANCE STROLL

“We had a great opening lap and a strong first stint - managing the gaps to build a tyre advantage over our main competitors and we were solidly inside the points. The second stint wasn’t so straightforward: we struggled with front graining so we need to understand why it impacted us so much. It’s a shame we couldn’t capitalise on the track position we had to score some points today because the pace was good and the car was strong. We need to review the data, see what we could have done differently and come back fighting in Austin.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CEO & TEAM PRINCIPAL

“It’s satisfying to finish in seventh place as ‘best of the rest’ with Sergio executing a very strong one-stop race. It’s another indication of the progress we’ve made with the car recently thanks to all the hard work back at base and trackside. I’m also delighted Sergio could reward his local fans with this result. With Lance, we just missed out on points in P12, which is disappointing considering how strong the first half of the race had been. For a reason we must work to understand, the switch to hard tyres proved challenging with severe graining on the front tyres. Until that point, his pace was on par with that of Sergio and we were set to have both cars finish inside the points. Nevertheless, we leave Mexico with six points in the bag, which bring us within nine points of fifth place in the championship as we travel to Austin for next week’s United States Grand Prix.”