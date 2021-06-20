Race - French GP 2021 - Team quotes

Haas F1

Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin classified 19th and 20th respectively at the French Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, held at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Schumacher took the start from 15th place, having made Q2 for the first time in his career during Saturday’s qualifying session, and did so on Pirelli’s P Zero Yellow medium tires. On a frenetic first lap Schumacher stayed out of trouble, holding 19th position, before being passed by teammate Mazepin. Schumacher came in on lap 16 of 53, exchanging his mediums for a set of White hard tires, and maturely managed that compound through to the checkered flag, holding 19th spot. It preserved Schumacher’s 100 per cent finish record in Formula 1.

Mazepin started from 18th position on the hard compound and remained glued to the rear of the train through the first stint, successfully overhauling the sister VF-21 of Schumacher into turn 3 on lap 4. Mazepin prolonged his rubber for a 32-lap spell before boxing for a fresh set of mediums, effectively running the opposite strategy to his teammate. In a race where all 20 starters made it to the checkered flag Mazepin classified in 20th position.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen prevailed in an entertaining tussle with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to claim victory, while Sergio Perez rounded off the podium.

Uralkali Haas F1 Team will return to action at the Styrian Grand Prix, to be held at Spielberg, from June 25 to 27.

Nikita Mazepin

“I think starting on the alternative strategy to try something different wasn’t the best as we were caught out. A lot of teams and drivers were caught out by the increased tire wear than what we were potentially expecting and it’s difficult to judge the tire management being on the other set. Nevertheless, I had an opportunity at the start of the race and I took it, there just wasn’t enough pace towards the end.”

Mick Schumacher

“Overall, we had a very decent weekend with our first Q2 appearance. We knew the race was going to be difficult, but I was optimistic, which I think for ourselves is important. Today, we didn’t have the pace to fight with the Williams or anybody around us. It just means we have to work harder, I have to work harder and hopefully soon we will be closer again.”

Günther Steiner

“I think today was just one of those days – all 20 cars finished, so we were 19th and 20th. We’re making progress, you can see the gap between our drivers is getting closer, which is not always a perfect scenario for us to manage. That’s just what happens when they’re in those positions. We just need to get our car better in general – we know that. It was a good learning curve and we got back with two cars intact. Unfortunately, today there was no lifeline thrown to us to have a better result. Now we get ready for Austria.”

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

“I think objectively it was a good race, we finished behind some strong competitors and we can’t be too dissatisfied with that. Obviously deep inside I would’ve liked to have finished even further up the grid in front of my home crowd, but it was a difficult race and I think we did the best we could’ve today. We lost two positions with the pitstop, both Ricciardo and Charles getting the undercut, and that cost us a bit. We’ll have to review the data and see if we could’ve done anything differently. I gave everything I could out there today, and we had some great fights, so I have to be pleased with that. At the end of the day I think to finish P7 is still a strong race for us and we’re taking home some good points.”

Yuki Tsunoda

“The first lap was really good, I started from the pitlane and managed to make up three places. We got stuck behind the Alfa Romeos, who were on a different compound, so we tried to make the undercut work with the Hards. I had to push from the very beginning on that tyre though and by the end of the race they were completely gone. Again, I have more mileage and race experience in a Formula 1 car so that’s really positive for me. I now just need to work on my Qualifying so that I can start the race further up the grid and have a better chance of scoring points.”

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance)

“It’s been a successful but difficult race today. We managed to bring home a seventh place with Pierre, which is a nice reward for the weekend. After the morning rain, the track had a big reset and the tyres grained quite badly, not only on our cars but on most of the field. In the race, we had to do a lot of tyre management to stay on the one stop strategy and Pierre did a fantastic job at attacking and defending throughout. With regards to Yuki, it was obviously quite complicated starting from the pitlane, but he showed a good pace on the opening laps. However, after the stop, in free air, he couldn’t make as much ground as we would have hoped. We will analyse everything and see what the key learnings are for him going forward. Today we increased our gap to Aston Martin by 3 points, which is really positive. The fight in the midfield is very tight but we are up for the challenge and our competitors can count on us to make their lives difficult until the final race in Abu Dhabi."

Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

Although there was no rain during the race, the rain that fell this morning did enough to reset and cool the track, and therefore made predicting the tyre performance a little more difficult. Completing a one-stop race was definitely preferred but required some careful management to do so at a decent pace. Both George and Nicholas managed this well and both were able to put in quick laps towards the end of the race.

Nicholas struggled a little during the middle of his second stint with the tyres falling just out of their window for a while. Unfortunately, this cost him a lot of track position. George meanwhile was just able to thread the needle and keep the tyres going throughout the stint, finishing a well-deserved P12 following an excellent overtake on Tsunoda. To achieve this position with no retirements and after a difficult opening lap, is an excellent result for the team and testament to a lot of hard work behind the scenes, both at the track and back in Grove.

We now head to Austria in a buoyant mood and ready to tackle the short but exciting Red Bull Ring. We know that there is still a lot to do to improve the overall competitiveness of FW43B, but the car is getting better and days like today confirm that we can race hard in difficult conditions.

George Russell

It was a really good afternoon. We made a couple of overtakes, including Tsunoda on track, and managed to finish ahead of Ocon and the Alfa Romeos, too. The conditions out there were tricky, and it was hard to keep temperature in the tyres without too much graining, but the car felt good and we made the strategy work really well. Finishing 12th on merit is a great achievement and I would go as far as saying it’s probably the best race I’ve ever had with the team.

Nicholas Latifi

I had a good start and did well in the opening corners, but after the first lap I had no grip coming from the tyres and was sliding around for a lot of the race. About 12 laps from the end something improved and we found some pace, so it wasn’t so bad in the end, but it was a little too late to make any impact. Overall, there are a few question marks so we’ll investigate and make sure things are better for the races in Austria.

Alpine F1

Alpine F1 Team scored four points from the French Grand Prix with Fernando Alonso finishing in eighth place at Circuit Paul Ricard. Team-mate Esteban Ocon finished outside the points in fourteenth.

The 53-lap race proved challenging for the majority of the field with tyre graining and degradation a key factor in the race result.

Fernando made a bright start from ninth on the grid as he leapt up to seventh place midway through lap one before settling into his first stint while in eighth place. His Medium tyres started to show signs of wear and he pitted on lap 18 for Hards. His pace was strong, and he was able to climb his way back into the points. For the final five laps, Fernando was locked in battle with Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly for sixth, but the Spaniard had to settle for a well-earned eighth place.

Esteban also made a solid getaway off the line on Hard tyres, putting pressure on both McLarens ahead. He wasn’t able to maintain his pace on his first stint and after pitting on lap 28 for Mediums, the Frenchman was outside the points. From there he was unable to make any further ground and he finished in fourteenth.

Esteban Ocon

“It was not the race we were hoping for today and we’ve had a disappointing weekend overall. Today it felt we were lacking something, and we have things to review. The pace wasn’t there on either tyre, they were degrading quite quickly, and it meant we weren’t able to push towards the points. We’ll learn from this weekend and move forward. The next race is next week, and we aim to come back strongly.

Fernando Alonso

“We started ninth and finished eighth and all in all we executed the race how we wanted, so I am happy with the result today. We weren’t expecting the tyres to degrade like they did and our Medium tyres didn’t last very long at the beginning of the race. I was a little bit worried but when we switched to the Hards we showed strong pace and we carried this through to the end and it looked like we might be able to overtake Gasly and Ricciardo ahead in the last few laps. We’ve had similar performances at a few circuits now on both Saturday and Sunday, so I think we can be a bit more relaxed that this is our real position and not the one we showed in Monaco.”

Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director

“It was a race dominated by tyre management and graining and it was a very different story for both of our cars. We tried a reverse strategy with Esteban, and he had heavy graining on his first stint. By the time he pitted, his race was already compromised. Fernando had a good start and he was in the top ten fight for the whole race. He had some front graining too, but, managed that well on the Hards on his second stint and he was able put some pressure on Gasly and Ricciardo in the close battle for sixth place. It’s good to be racing again with our rivals on-track after two difficult races, even if we feel we could have got more points out of this weekend. We’re looking forward to more exciting battles as soon as next weekend.”

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN’s streak of consecutive points finishes came to an end at the French Grand Prix, with Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen crossing the line in P15 and P17 respectively after a challenging race for the team.

Coming into Sunday on the back of the positive results in Monaco and Baku, and a qualifying session yesterday in which Antonio missed out on Q3 for less than 0.2s, the team expected to be in the battle for the top ten: a good start by both drivers seemed to presage an afternoon scrapping for the points, but the reality of the race turned out to be different. In the end, in a race that evolved in a strategic chess game at the front but that ended with no retirements – for only the tenth time in Formula One history – the team couldn’t make an inroad into the points-paying positions.

A step backward after two forwards then – but the opportunity for redemption is not far away: we’re back racing in a few days already, as the team heads to Austria for a Spielberg double-header.

Kimi Räikkönen

“We will need to understand why we couldn’t replicate the good performance we had recently. I had a good start, then we struggled with tyre management, but I think it was the same for everyone: in general, we didn’t really have the speed we enjoyed lately. We had a much better pace when we switched to mediums, but by then we were already a bit too far back and, with all the time we lost to blue flags, we couldn’t make a difference to the final position. We’ll analyse this race and see how to improve for Austria.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“Unlike the last couple of races, we did not have the pace to get into the points today. We were good on the single lap yesterday, so we will need to understand what happened today. In the end, it was not an easy race, struggling in the first stint with the hard tyres and then not making enough progress on the mediums. I am looking forward to being back in the car in Austria: different track, different conditions and hopefully a different, better outcome.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“After two good races in the points and a promising qualifying yesterday, today was a rather difficult afternoon for the team. We made some progress at the start, but unfortunately our choice to go for a reverse strategy didn’t pay off. We started on hards but got caught in a lot of traffic and that cost us quite some time. In the second part of the race, we weren’t able to maximise the potential of the medium tyres as we had to deal with all the blue flags, so we couldn’t really make up any ground. We will learn from this, of course, and come back stronger for the double-header in Austria.”

Aston Martin F1

Sebastian Vettel

“I think we had to do something different with the strategy today [by pitting late] and it worked out for us quite nicely with both cars inside the points. Unfortunately, I went off the track in the first stint and lost a lot of time because I was just pushing a bit too hard. Without that, I would have been closer to the group of cars ahead and with fresher tyres at the end. So maybe we could have finished a bit higher up if things had been perfect. It was hard to be consistent in such windy conditions, which were tricky for everybody to judge. But we made the best of things and it was a strong performance by the whole team with competitive race pace.”

Lance Stroll

“I was comfortable in the car and we were able to extract some good pace today. Paul Ricard is normally a track with little overtaking, but I managed to make all of my passes on track. Conditions were a bit tricky out there because the wind was changing from lap to lap, and there was quite a bit of tyre degradation across the field. Towards the end of the race, a lot of drivers were struggling for grip and we were able to take advantage to finish P10. It was a well-earned result and a good strategy certainly helped. Getting both cars into the points is a decent result, especially because we started P19. We have made progress with our race pace, but we need to make further gains on Saturday to help continue our consistent points-scoring form.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal

“Formula One is all about maximising what chances are available – and, after a qualifying session thwarted by ill fortune in Lance’s case and by understeer in Sebastian’s, both of them drove supremely disciplined races to deliver a double points finish at Paul Ricard today. Sebastian started steadily, overtook [Esteban] Ocon early on, and the Ferrari of [Carlos] Sainz in the closing stages, capably managed a long planned first stint on the Hard tyre, and optimised that strategy to end up ninth. Lance recovered brilliantly from a P19 grid slot, moved up to 16th immediately, then passed [Kimi] Räikkönen and [Antonio] Giovinazzi in short order. The wind was troubling him at times, as it was Sebastian also, but he coped with it superbly, continued to battle the conditions skilfully throughout the race, and finished just behind Sebastian in 10th place – a truly excellent drive that saw him finish nine places ahead of his starting position.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Winning this race was an amazing Team effort and to have a double podium at a track like this really shows the hard work everyone is putting in here and in Milton Keynes at our factory and Honda’s. Of course I would have liked to pull off into the distance and cruise ahead on my own but it doesn’t often work like that in Formula One and we really had to work for it today. You can see how close the two teams are and to win like this on strategy with two laps to go is very rewarding. It was certainly not an easy race and I got caught out at Turn 1 and lost the rear which meant I had to go off the track and lost a position to Lewis. I was of course upset at the time but I knew there was a long race ahead and I had to focus. In the first stint I didn’t really have the pace to fight with Lewis so we took the risk to pit first and to be honest I didn’t expect the undercut to work so well that I would come out ahead. They were pushing hard to try and pass me but luckily I could just about stay ahead and I knew I couldn’t make any mistakes. We decided to go for the two stop strategy which worked out well as our car suited the conditions towards the end of the race as the wind became a little less and the track rubbered in. In the end we made the right calls for both cars and it is great to be on the podium with Checo. We should all enjoy this for a few days until we get to Austria and start again.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“The Team did a fantastic job today with great strategy and making the right calls at the right time so well done to everyone here and back at the factory. It’s a great result for them which is what really counts and so I’m happy with that. On my side, this weekend wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be, as drivers we only want to win so I just have to keep working hard, continue improving and getting better results with the great car that I’ve been given. Back to back podiums is still solid points but I just needed probably three more laps to get past Lewis for the 1-2 finish, so we’ll keep pushing to get it at our home race in Austria. I think it will be very good for me to have two races back to back in Spielberg as the first race will give me much more of an understanding of how the car performs around there and as a result a better baseline for race two. Hopefully we can be in contention for the win and continue this momentum.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“I’m so proud of the whole Team to bring home back to back race wins and a double podium which extends our lead in both championships. Max got a good start but lost the lead after an early excursion which we managed to survive and, after a stonking out lap following his first pit stop, he recovered track position. We didn’t want to find ourselves in the same position as we did in Barcelona so we pulled the trigger and went for the two stop which thankfully paid off today. It’s always a difficult thing to pit from the lead with 21 laps to go but we don’t shy away from risks and went for it. On Checo’s side, we split the strategy with a one stop which he made work coming home in third place so all round it was a fantastic Team performance. You can see how close it is between the two teams, there is very little between the cars so we’ve just got to keep pushing and looking for more performance. There’s such a long way to go in this championship so you can’t take anything for granted but now we’ll take this momentum with us to Austria for the first of two home Grands Prix for the Team.”

Ferrari

The race in France proved to be very difficult for Scuderia Ferrari. For the first time this season, neither driver made it into the points, with both the SF21s affected badly by tyre degradation.

Struggling after a few laps. After the start, Carlos’ and Charles’ race pace seemed reasonable, but after a dozen or so laps, the tyres on the SF21 began to suffer with degradation, particularly on the front left. The same happened on the second stint which both drivers tackled on the Hard tyre, with it working for a few laps before the race pace gradually slowed. It meant that Carlos and Charles were easy prey for those behind. Even splitting the strategies did not work, with Charles making a second stop to take on another set of Mediums, while Carlos ran to the chequered flag without a further pit stop.

A tough lesson. The immediate priority for the team is to analyse all the data from this weekend to prepare as well as possible for the double-header at the Spielberg circuit, that starts with the Styrian Grand Prix on 27 June, followed by the Austrian one on 4 July.

Carlos Sainz

“It is clear that today we didn’t perform well and that we lacked pace. Since the very beginning we really struggled with degradation and we carried that issue through the entire race, regardless of the compound. Despite my best efforts, it was impossible to hold our initial position. We must analyse what happened, understand the issue and try to address it. If there is a team capable of doing that, it’s this one. A double header in Austria awaits and I’m sure we will bounce back.”

Charles Leclerc

“It was a very difficult race today. Both Carlos and I struggled on the two compounds we ran.

Towards the end, we made another stop for a fresh set of Mediums on my side, to see whether there was something we could do better. But it was the same as on the first stint: okay for three to four laps followed by heavy degradation. It is a big weakness and the main thing that we have to focus on now is understanding and improving for the future.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal

“A very difficult Sunday, which sees us go home empty-handed. Tyre performance severely affected our race today. t’s hard to accept, but we will learn from it, determined to move forward. Living through the experience of a race like this, can make you a stronger team.”

McLaren

Lando Norris

“Obviously I’m really happy. I wasn’t really expecting a P5 coming into today, even with a perfect race. I just didn’t think we would have the pace that we did. It was tricky with the tyre management but a lot better than we hoped, which is always good news. A good one for us as a team, a fifth and a sixth, one of the best team results this season. Overall a fun race. Hopefully we can continue this into the next few races.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“Definitely a positive Sunday. I think it was the race we were hoping for but not the one we expected. I don’t think we expected our closest competitor to score no points, and for us to be the best of the midfield with both cars. That was our dream race and we managed to pull it off. I’m really happy with the race, although if I’m honest, I wasn’t totally happy with the car. I was struggling from the laps to grid and then for the whole race. But it felt like everyone else, besides Lando, was struggling more. It was a fun race and I’m happy we brought it home in fifth and sixth for the team today. It’s about time we got back in these positions, so it was a positive day.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“This was another strong Sunday afternoon for our team, thanks to two strong drivers, a strong car in race trim and perfect race execution from the entire team. Thanks to everyone here at the track, back home in the factory and our colleagues at Mercedes HPP, all of whom contributed to this result. Our battle in the Constructors’ Championship is very tight and finishing P5, P6 gives us very important points as that fight progresses. Part one of the triple-header is complete and now we’re looking forward to heading to Austria.

“Finally, we were racing this weekend in memory of Mansour Ojjeh, with a special livery on the car in his honour. It was a privilege to have Mansour’s family with us this weekend. I’m sure he would have enjoyed today’s performance.”

Mercedes F1

Lewis takes P2 and Valtteri P4 for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at the 2021 French Grand Prix

— Lewis took the lead on the opening lap before losing it to a powerful undercut from VER after the team triggered the pit stop sequence with Valtteri on lap 17 owing to a growing tyre vibration.

— VER pitted again for the Medium tyre on lap 32 but the Team was prevented from following a two-stop strategy by the prospect of ceding track position to PER further behind.

— Lewis and Valtteri held track position and managed their wearing tyres well but VER caught Lewis on the penultimate lap. PER also managed to pass Valtteri to round out the top three with the Finn on the oldest tyres of the four.

— Lewis secured the 170th podium of his F1 career with his P2 finish.

— Max Verstappen (131 points) leads the Drivers’ Championship by 12 points from Lewis (119) and Sergio Perez in P3 (84), with Valtteri (59) moving up to P5.

— Red Bull (215 points) lead the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (178 points) by 37 points in the Constructors’ Championship.

Lewis Hamilton

Congratulations to Max, he did a great job today. The Red Bulls had better straight line speed all weekend but considering that we had such a difficult Friday, I’m really happy with this result. Of course, we didn’t win and we had the lead but I had no tyres left at the end so unfortunately we lost the position, but it was still a good race. We’ve got to find some pace, that’s for sure. Most of the time we lost today was on the straights, so we’ve got to dig deep, try and figure out where that is, and whether it’s power or drag but overall, we’ve still got a good package. We didn’t know how strong the undercut was going to be but what was really surprising was just how we ran out of that front tyre so early on but obviously they had a good strategy and it worked really well for them.

Valtteri Bottas

I gave it everything I could to try and finish on the podium, we thought with the cooler temperatures the tyres would hold on for longer but they didn’t, our predictions in terms of tyre life didn’t quite match the reality. I was one of the first to stop for the Hard tyre, my front-left tyre wear was quite high and the last stint wasn’t fun at all today, the last 10 laps with the Hard tyre were terrible - I had no front tyres left. We didn’t pit for fresh tyres at the end to set the fastest lap because Sergio was under investigation, so we wanted to stay out. A disappointing race, especially because my overall pace this weekend was good but at least I got some points.

Toto Wolff

Today went back and forwards, we were in the lead because Max made the mistake but our overall pace was good - maybe a little bit of a margin, even. We created a 3 second gap for the undercut, to protect it, but it wasn’t enough and we came out of the pits a few tenths behind. In the first stint, Valtteri’s tyre started to have a vibration early on and we were really worried. We knew that by pitting we were going to trigger the stops too early but we had no choice. The guys managed their hard tyres well after that but in the end it wasn’t enough. We have lots to learn from today and we need to understand the great pace of the Red Bulls on their out laps. It’s something we’ll look at to help us improve but I think we had a solid racing car today and I’m glad it was an exciting race, we love entertainment too.

Andrew Shovlin

A frustrating day, we had a good opportunity to win and get both cars on the podium so the result is obviously very disappointing. Lewis had control of the race in the first stint and if anything we looked to be a bit better on degradation. We triggered the stops ourselves with Valtteri who was struggling with a growing vibration and that was clearly earlier than we wanted to come in but it was getting to a level where we didn’t have an option.

Max obviously took the next lap to protect against Valtteri but with Lewis having just over three seconds of margin, we thought that he would have just enough protection from the undercut but that wasn’t the case. The pitstops were good, the hard tyre was obviously quick but there’s more that we need to go through to understand why we lost the place.

We could see the degradation was higher than expected but were wary of the two-stop strategy with Lewis as we’d need to pass Perez who had relatively fresh tyres; once Max made the move our best option was to see if we could just hang on but unfortunately the race was a couple of laps too long for us. With Valtteri we’ll review whether we should have converted to a two stop but as with Lewis, we were afraid of the fact that Sergio’s tyres were relatively fresh and unsure if we’d have the speed to pass on track.

We’ve not got long to prepare for the next race and there are some areas we know we can do a better job on; we’ve clearly got a decent race car, we need to find a bit of speed on single lap and we need to be perfect on our operations but we’re happy that we’ll be back on track in a week.