Race boss admits 2025 could be final Dutch GP

By GMM 28 July 2024 - 10:12





The boss of the Formula 1 venue at Zandvoort has some worrying news for fans of the popular Dutch GP.

Robert van Overdijk is warning that, as of right now, the future of the race is in serious doubt beyond the end of its 2025 contract.

"At the moment," he admitted in an interview with Viaplay, "the risks are too great, but of course we are doing everything we can to see if a race after 2025 is still possible.

"It is clear that the situation is precarious," van Overdijk added.

According to him, the problem is not "the relationship with Formula 1," which he insists is "still fantastic". "But I hope that everyone in the Netherlands also realises that organising such a major event in our country is not a given.

"We have succeeded in recent years thanks to a number of parties who dared to stick their necks out."

The problem, therefore, is purely financial, including a risk that authorities will ramp up the tax payable on ticket sales from 9 to 21 percent, according to De Telegraaf newspaper.

"If you ask for facts," confirmed van Overdijk, "it is currently the case that we will have the last race next year."

And he’s not expecting the situation to change at least in the immediate future.

"I do not expect any white smoke to be seen soon," said the Dutchman. "We really need time for that.

"We have to do a market inventory of what the interest is among the fans and the business community, governments and the entire economic environment around it must remain such that the risk is bearable."

The good news is that the 2024 edition of the Dutch GP, scheduled for just after the summer break, is heading for another full sell-out.

"But we also want that commitment for the longer term before we extend the contract," said van Overdijk. "That doesn’t mean we won’t continue to work hard in the coming months.

"But there is not only one reason why we might not have a grand prix at Zandvoort after 2025."