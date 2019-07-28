Race - 2019 German GP team quotes

Haas F1

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen scored the team’s second double-points finish of the season, placing ninth and 10th, respectively, in Sunday’s wet and wild German Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship at Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

It was a race that began in wet and rainy conditions, dried ever so briefly in the early going, then finished in dry conditions around the 4.574-kilometer (2.842-mile), 17-turn circuit, and one that saw several drivers from Formula One’s heavy hitters, including Mercedes, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing suffer day-ending incidents or struggle to stay ahead of the conditions.

Grosjean and Magnussen started sixth and 12th, respectively, on sets of Pirelli P Zero Blue rain tires, as did the rest of the 20-car field under light showers, and they did well to stay out of trouble in the early going. A lap-three incident brought out the day’s first safety car and sent much of the field to the pits for Green intermediate tires, including Grosjean from seventh place. Magnussen, meanwhile, was one of six drivers to stay out on wet tires and moved all the way up to second place behind pole-winning Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Magnussen struggled to keep pace with those behind him on intermediate tires and dropped back to sixth before pitting on lap nine for his own set of intermediates. Grosjean, meanwhile, moved up to 11th from 16th, where he resumed after his initial pit stop. As the track began to dry, competitors began to file into the pits for the slick Red soft tires, including Magnussen on lap 24 and Grosjean on lap 26. By lap 29, light rain had fallen again, and the Haas drivers returned to the pits for intermediates., which they utilized over the next 25 laps.

As the rain appeared to be done for the day, a final scramble was on as teams pitted for slick tires once again, Magnussen and Grosjean executing their stops on lap 46 and resuming in 11th and 14th, respectively. The leaders finally made their stop for slicks on lap 48 and Magnussen and Grosjean both advanced into the top-10, Magnussen in sixth and Grosjean in 10th. They did their best to try and hold onto their points-paying positions the rest of the way, Magnussen briefly dropping back to 11th over the closing laps, but moved up to 10th when Red Bull Racing driver Pierre Gasly suffered a mechanical failure. He held off Hamilton over the final laps for the final points-paying position with Grosjean finishing just ahead.

With today’s results, Rich Energy Haas F1 Team remained ninth in the constructors’ championship with 19 points, 12 behind eighth-place Racing Point and 19 ahead of 10th-place Williams.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen scored the victory in today’s German Grand Prix, the seventh of his career, his first at Hockenheim, and his second in the last three events this season. Last-place starter Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari crossed the finish line 7.333 seconds behind Verstappen for the runner-up spot while Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso brought home the final podium position of third.

The 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship resumes Aug. 4 with the Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Budapest.

Romain Grosjean

“I’m very happy with the double points finish. It was obviously a bit of a crazy race. I don’t think we’ve quite sorted our race pace. When you see the midfield being in front of us and only the Williams behind. Anyway, we survived when we had to survive, but it was very difficult. You saw all the top guys going out and off the track – conditions were very tricky. I’m happy to have a double points finish, but when you see a Toro Rosso on the podium, you wish you were there. With all the experience we have, we should be able. It’s just that the race pace on inters and slicks wasn’t good enough.”

Kevin Magnussen

“It was a very crazy race. It was entertaining and exciting all the way through. There are always hard decisions to make with all the changing weather, having to decide the tires and so on. The way we earned the point today was to be good on the dry tire in the mixed conditions. That’s when we made up on the opposition. In the dry we didn’t have any pace, so we fell back. At least we got both cars in the points, I don’t think we could have done that in the dry.”

Günther Steiner

“The result looks better than it is. Our speed was just not there, but we kept out of trouble. In the end I would say we got everything out of the situation we were in. We just need to keep on working.”

Racing Point

LANCE STROLL

“I’m really happy with that. What an amazing day! Fourth place feels great considering everything that happened this afternoon. I was running at the back for most of the race; I spun a couple of times and we pitted five times! As special as it is to finish fourth, I am disappointed that the podium slipped away from us. I think a critical moment was the mistake I made in turn eight on my second or third lap on slicks, which is when Daniil [Kvyat] managed to get ahead of me. We tried our best to keep the quicker cars behind, but the podium was just out of reach. Today’s race shows why you should never give up because it’s never over until it’s over. It’s great to see how much this result means to the team and it was so special to see the crew celebrating on the pit wall when I crossed the line. This important result is for everyone in the team and we will enjoy this moment.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“First of all, I need to apologise to my team because I made a mistake. I’ve thrown away a great opportunity today to score big points for the team. The first rule in these conditions is not to make a mistake and I did. I was picking up the power and then had some aquaplaning on the rear. I lost it and just couldn’t recover from it. I put my hands up for it - I’m extremely disappointed with myself. Watching the race from the garage is always tough, but I’m happy that Lance had such a great race. We needed those points and it’s a boost for everyone. I think we’ve definitely taken a step forward this weekend. Now we look forward to Hungary where hopefully we can come back stronger.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CEO & TEAM PRINCIPAL

"What a race! It was a rollercoaster ride from start to finish, but to come away with fourth place for Lance and 12 points is a tremendous effort by the entire team. We rolled the dice a few times with Lance’s strategy, but we timed the final switch to dry tyres perfectly and Lance emerged in the lead of the race for a short while. We gave it everything to try and bring home the podium and we were looking comfortable holding off Bottas. Without the late safety car, we might have pulled it off, but the fourth place feels incredibly satisfying. It was a fantastic drive by Lance in very tricky conditions. It was a shame Sergio couldn’t have been there too but these wet races are often a lottery. All the cars were struggling for grip in the early laps and Sergio lost it on the exit of turn ten. Overall, though, it’s been a brilliant day for the team and a result we will celebrate.”

Renault F1

Renault F1 Team faced bitter disappointment in the German Grand Prix with both Nico Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo retiring from a chaotic and unpredictable, rain-affected race at Hockenheim.

After making a clean start and later gambling to stay on Intermediate tyres, Nico ran in second place for part of the race.

In tricky conditions, Nico comfortably occupied fourth spot heading into the final third of a frenetic race, which saw a total of six retirements.

But, after running wide at the final turn, he was unable to save his car from hitting the wall and retired as a result.

Daniel retired on lap 14 with an exhaust issue while running in twelfth.

• Nico started from ninth on Pirelli’s Wet (blue) tyres, pitting on lap three for Intermediates (green). He again stopped for Intermediates on lap 15 and 29 before retiring on lap 39.

• Daniel started from thirteenth on Wet tyres, pitting on lap three for Intermediates. He retired on lap 14.

Nico Hülkenberg

“It’s a tough one to take. I’m upset for myself, the team and for Renault because they deserved an excellent result today. It’s one of those days where you have to make it stick, and I’m just gutted with how it ended especially in front of the home crowd. The final corner was very tricky as it was damp. I lost the rear a bit, went into a spin so I opened the steering and went onto the black tarmac. It was like ice there and by that point I couldn’t stop the car. We were doing a phenomenal job, strategy was very difficult so it hurts and it will hurt even more tomorrow.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“We had an exhaust failure today, which caused the retirement. I could see a lot of smoke coming out from the back of the car and that was our day done. It’s certainly a shame. I watched the rest of the race and it looked a lot of fun out there. I would have loved to have been racing as there were opportunities for big points. It’s disappointing but we’ll move on to next week. It’s a tough overall result for the team, but hopefully Hungary will be better for us.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal

“It was an emotional rollercoaster today with highs and lows. Unfortunately, we’re finishing on a low with two retirements. Daniel’s was caused by an exhaust leak and we need to look into the problem, which is our first reliability glitch in a while. Nico had been driving an amazing race and was supported by decisions from the pit wall and good execution by the pit crew. We made the call not to put dry tyres on too early and made up a lot of positions to second. The final corner looked tricky all day and Nico could not save the car from the wall. It’s difficult to take as it was an exciting race and we’d have liked to have been part of it until the end. We missed an opportunity for big points over our direct competitors, but there are certainly positives from the weekend. We want to taste being higher on merit more regularly. It doesn’t deter from our focus of pushing on and building a more competitive car.”

Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat

“It’s incredible to be back on the podium in what could be called my ‘second career’. I thought it would never happen again in my life, so I’m so incredibly happy. There’s so many emotions I still need some time to let it all sink in! This achievement is so great for us since it’s 11 years since Toro Rosso’s last podium with Sebastian in Monza. It was such an amazing day and I’m so happy. Thank you to everyone in the team, it was just an incredible day. I was readier than ever to fight for this kind of position. This year I feel more mature, my head is cooler, and I’m readier to fight on top, so I think I proved that today to myself and everyone around here. I hope this will become a habit soon! These kinds of races aren’t easy, it was a tough call to pit that lap earlier, but it’s a 50/50 call between the team and me, we win and lose together and today we won together.”

Alexander Albon

“It was a good race today! I was a bit scared at the start, learning how the car behaves in the wet around this track, although, I’m really happy with how I performed as it was my first time in these conditions in an F1 car. The pace was really good, we were a bit fortunate and we timed our first pitstop right, and I was really excited racing in P4, I was thinking ‘OK here we go!’ Unfortunately, at the second stop we were caught out and pitted a lap later than Dany to switch from wet tyres to dry, so four cars passed us. It’s funny, it’s like a disappointing P6 because we were running in P4 for quite a while. It was an amazing job by the team, the strategy was great and we were able to bounce back from a difficult Qualifying.”

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance)

“What a race! This is an amazing result for us and it has been a fantastic team effort to achieve it, here at the track, in our Operations Rooms in Faenza and Bicester and from Sakura. Today was about being on the right tyre at the right time and making no mistakes. The pit-wall discussions were intense during the entire race, engineers were managing the situation well, the mechanics made no mistakes, we had good pitstops and obviously, both drivers showed a fantastic drive. Daniil was on it straight from the start, making no mistakes and giving good feedback in those epic conditions. Alex has been amazing if you consider it was the first time he ran our car in the wet! Both have been able to keep their head down, trust our decisions and push to the end. This is a great day for STR and Honda and gives a lot of motivation to everyone for the rest of the season.”

Franz Tost (Team Principal)

“It was another fantastic and very exciting Formula 1 race. Congratulations to Max Verstappen for the victory and to Honda, for their second win in the turbo era. Enormous congratulations to Daniil Kvyat, he really deserved this third position! He had a fantastic race, he showed really good overtaking manoeuvres and he could keep focused until the end without any mistakes, in difficult conditions. The rain seemed to be on our side, so thanks to the rain Gods!!

I must compliment the strategy team, the call to bring Daniil in for Option tyres quite early was a risky one but it paid off and he was able to finish on the podium. We had a fantastic car today, the engineers did a great job on the setup side. I’m also very satisfied with Alex’s performance as he had a fantastic race. It was the first time for him driving an F1 car in such changing conditions and he had everything under control, including managing the tyres, which was very important to finish in sixth position. I want to thank the everybody in Toro Rosso, who have made this possible. We are now looking forward to Budapest, in the past we showed good performances there and we can’t wait to do it again.”

Masamitsu Motohashi (Chief Honda Engineer - Scuderia Toro Rosso)

To see Daniil on the podium was an incredible feeling coming after we have worked so hard with Toro Rosso for one and a half seasons. In recent races, we have struggled a bit and even today it was a difficult race for us. However, everything came together today. Last year our best result was a fourth place, even if we came close to getting good results in some other races too, which for one reason or another did not happen. Today, we feel we did the best we possibly could. This was an unforgettable race – the team, drivers and all Honda members working so well together. I would also like to thank our fans, especially those in Japan, who have never given up on us. Today’s result is for them also.

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“An absolutely fantastic result, securing our second win of the year with Max Verstappen, but this time extra special, with Daniil Kvyat making it two Honda drivers on the podium. It was a very difficult race, because of the changing conditions between wet and dry and the result is down to the excellent drives from both drivers, spot on strategies from the two teams and great work from both pit crews. Honda really appreciates their efforts. After winning with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing already in Austria, it is particularly pleasing to see Red Bull Scuderia Toro Rosso on the podium, as they helped us get back on the right road to success last year. We will briefly celebrate on this special day, but immediately focus on next week’s race in Hungary.”

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“Quite an intense Sunday and a good day for Formula 1. On my side, I’m very happy with that P5. Obviously the podium opportunity was there and now it’s easy to say we could’ve made it, but when we were P5 under the Safety Car, it was a very tough call to pit for slicks and nobody around me was stopping.

“We decided not to and the guys who were further behind had more margin to take that risk. In general we made the right decisions at the right time. Clever race and well-managed under stressful conditions, so congratulations to the team.”

Lando Norris

“The start was tricky because of poor visibility and it was still very slippery even on Wets. Everything was going okay, making up some positions here and there when we didn’t box under the first Safety Car, which in hindsight may have been the wrong decision.

“I made up a couple more places after boxing onto Inters and my pace was good before I stopped for slicks, as it had dried just about enough. I got ahead of the Toro Rosso immediately after that stop on the back straight. Things were looking good but then the car lost power. It’s a shame as points were definitely possible in what was a manic race.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“There was so much going on in this race that it’s actually difficult to recap everything that happened right now. It was great for us to score some more important points after a difficult race weekend compared to our main competitors. Carlos delivered a great drive, especially after his ’off’ in the middle of the race, to battle through together with the engineering team and score this P5.

“Lando’s starting position was further compromised today when we needed to change the battery pack and MGU-K this morning. He made up places and actually ran ahead of Carlos after his spin, but unfortunately Lando’s car lost all engine power in the middle of the race, which took away the possibility for him to have a similar race to Carlos and score more points.

“A big thank you to the entire team here and back at the factory for another solid race weekend where we scored valuable points. It was a challenging weekend, not only in terms of performance, but also the working conditions – especially with the heat earlier in the weekend – were very tough. Next stop Hungary, where we aim to continue our progress.”

Williams

Robert Kubica finished 12th and George Russell 13th in the German Grand Prix

The Pole started 18th on the full wet Pirelli tyre, with George 17th on the grid, also on full wets

In changeable conditions both drivers made five pitstops, using multiple sets of the intermediate tyre before stopping twice near the end for the soft compound dry tyre

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

The wet conditions made for a hectic and unpredictable race but gave our drivers a chance to try the 2019 Pirelli wet and intermediate tyres in anger for the first time. At times the conditions were difficult to judge, especially when it became tempting to fit the slick tyres, however, both drivers made sensible decisions and did well to stay on track. The race team delivered some more excellent pitstops helping us gain a couple of places in the pitlane. The engineers and strategists worked well together in difficult circumstances and delivered a very solid performance.

As this is a back-to-back race, we don’t have long to prepare the cars for Hungary and so we head back to the UK for a couple of days to review this weekend, analyse the last of the data from Friday’s running and finalise the plan for FP1 in Budapest.

Robert Kubica

It was a crazy race today and track conditions were very slippery. I managed to bring the car home with no mistakes which is the most important thing. Although racing in wet and changeable conditions isn’t new for me, it’s been nine years since I last experienced it in a Formula One car and it certainly refreshed my memory.

George Russell

It was extremely challenging. It wasn’t ideal conditions for anyone out there and it was a long race. We should have taken slicks under the penultimate safety car, but I think we took the conservative approach when we should have maybe rolled the dice. There were 13 or 14 other drivers on the grid who didn’t do that so it’s not exactly that we made the wrong call, but we had the opportunity to make the right call. We kept it on the black stuff when a lot of people didn’t, and it was the best result of the year. It seems okay but there was a chance for more.