’Question marks’ over F1’s 2021 calendar - Todt

There are still "many question marks" about the resumption of a full and normal calendar of races for 2021.

That is the admission of FIA president Jean Todt, even after organisers in Melbourne - a city still in a strict anti-covid lockdown - denied that it will lose its season-opening spot for 2021.

"It’s a difficult situation," Todt told Sky Italia. "The whole world has been hit by covid-19.

"We started in July with a different calendar than usual, but thanks to everyone’s work and dedication we are moving forward."

The publication of a provisional calendar is currently delayed, and FIA sources say November is now being targeted for a release date.

Todt admitted: "For 2021 there are many question marks, already from Australia. The important thing is to react with efficiency and imagination.

"We hope it will be a calendar similar to the traditional one."

Finally, 74-year-old Todt reiterated that he remains scheduled to step down as is required by the FIA statutes at the end of his current term in 2021.

When asked what he will do in 2022, the Frenchman joked: "Let’s see if Sky will make me a proposal.

"For me at the FIA there is no possibility of a renewal but I am ready to discuss it with you," he smiled.