Qualifying - Mexico GP team quotes

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean qualified 17th and 18th, respectively, for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix, the 18th round of the FIA Formula One World Championship at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The Q1 run-plan consisted of three timed stints for Grosjean and Magnussen utilizing the Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires throughout. A first lap spin at Turn One blighted Grosjean’s opening run. He went on to record a best lap of 1:18.599, for 18th overall, on his third and final tour. Magnussen posted his fastest lap of 1:18.436, placing him 17th, on his second run on fresh rubber.

Taking the Mexican Grand Prix pole and his second of both the season and his Formula One career was Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, whose fast Q3 lap of 1:14.758 beat second-place qualifier Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by .266 of a second.

Romain Grosjean

“Last night we made a fair bit of change to the car, and in FP3 the car felt really good in terms of rear-end, so we were lacking front-end. I thought if we could balance the front-end and keep that rear-end, we’re going to make it to Q2. I was confident of one lap pace, I thought we can do this. We rebalanced everything, we got into qualifying, and I got into Turn One and I spun – just on braking. The changes we’ve got to do from one session to another is huge, it’s not something you normally do. We have to try to understand everything, we haven’t quite got on top of it. Hopefully we can find something.”

Kevin Magnussen

“We had kind of predicted this, which doesn’t make it good, but it’s what we expected. We had oversteer, understeer, a bit of everything. We’re competitive people, you always go into each session to try your best, but it wasn’t to be today. We’ll just try and get out of it what we can tomorrow. We’ll try and be in the best position to take whatever comes our way.”

Günther Steiner

“No big surprise to me about this qualifying performance, I saw it coming, but that still doesn’t make it right. At this level of altitude, we just don’t carry enough downforce to let us do a decent run – nothing new. We need to work on our aerodynamics and just try to limit the damage this year, and not carry this performance into next year. Everybody’s working hard on getting it better for next year. That’s the only thing we can and have to do.”

Williams

George Russell qualified 19th and Robert Kubica 20th for the Mexican Grand Prix

George set his best time, a 1:18.823, and Robert a 1:20.179 to finish P19 and P20

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

As forecast, the track was damp and cold for FP3 and there was little opportunity to learn anything useful ahead of qualifying. Therefore, we opted to check our race setup and so both cars completed longer runs.

Qualifying was warmer and again the tyre behaviour changed. We took the opportunity to complete three runs with each driver as we looked for the best way to prepare the tyres for a lap. The team did an excellent job to give both drivers good opportunities to prepare their tyres and complete clean laps. George did a good job, finding time with each run to finish frustratingly close to Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean. Robert struggled a little more and made a mistake on his second run, which lost him some momentum.

Tomorrow will be a difficult day for the field, with PU, brake and tyre management all potentially tricky. On Friday we were more competitive on high fuel than we were on low fuel and so we will look to race the cars ahead, with the Haas and Alfa Romeos in particular being realistic opponents.

George Russell

It was really tricky out there for everybody, but I was pleased with the lap. There was still a bit more in there, but we are definitely going in the right direction. I think our long run pace is better than our single lap pace, especially versus the Haas cars and the Alfa Romeos, so we will have to see what we can do tomorrow.

Robert Kubica

It was a difficult qualifying session in Mexico. Unfortunately, I felt no grip in the car today and the laptime reflected that. We will have to see what we can do tomorrow in the race.

Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat

“I’m pretty happy with today’s performance and all of my laps were quite competitive. I haven’t been super confident in Qualifying lately, as we’ve been having some problems, but now it’s good to be back in shape over one lap again. Only McLaren was in front of us today, so it’s been a good result and it’s great when you can put everything together. I think it will be a tricky race for everyone tomorrow, so we will see how things pan out. I hope we can make good use out of our starting position in the race and stay inside the top 10.”

Pierre Gasly

“Overall, I’m pretty happy with my performance to make it through to Q3 for the second time in a row after Suzuka and I think we can be quite pleased with that. The car worked well the whole weekend so far and it’s been quite a good day. It’s not been an easy day though as I haven’t been feeling great, but I’ll rest up tonight and feel as good as I can tomorrow. It’s going to be tricky to start on the Softer compound with Sergio right behind us on presumably the Prime, but we still have a chance to score some points tomorrow.”

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance)

“After a strong showing on Friday, Free Practice 3 was looking more difficult with a damp track at the start and with Pierre not feeling totally well in the morning. After a run on intermediate tyres to check the cars and perform a couple of practice starts, we elected to do two runs on the Soft tyres on a track that was improving fast. Despite hitting a lot of traffic, both cars were able to put in some good lap times, confirming yesterday’s competitiveness.

“Qualifying has been strong for the team, with both cars in Q3. We tried to qualify on the Medium tyre in Q2, but we were just not fast enough and only the top six cars were actually able to pass through on the yellow tyre. Both drivers kept improving on the Softs, run after run, to finish close to the McLarens on the last attempt.

“The race will be challenging for the PU, tyres and brake management, as is always the case here in Mexico. Some of our direct competitors are close to us on the grid with a free tyre choice, so we will review all the options tonight to defend our positions and bring home some good points.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“This was an excellent qualifying session with Max taking his and our second pole of the season after Hungary and it is particularly satisfying to have got all four of our cars into the top ten for the first time since Monaco. All our drivers did well, Alex getting his best ever qualifying result while Pierre deserves a special appreciation for doing so well on a day when he was not feeling well and along with Daniil they both got the most out of their package. In the unique conditions that we race in here in Mexico, we produced an excellent package of chassis and PU. But it’s tomorrow that counts and we must be prepared for any situation although the chance of rain seems to be getting smaller. However, it will be a very tricky race, with tyre performance being the most critical factor. Given our grid positions, we must aim for the best possible result tomorrow.”

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“It’s been a good day for us. The fact that I gave it a go on the Medium tyre in Q2 is a sign that we are on the right path and it just shows the confidence that we have in the car. Without the traffic in sector 3, I would have been close to the cut, but risking Q3 with a second run on the Medium was a bit unnecessary given the pace I knew I had on the Soft.

“Anyway, another final good lap means I start behind the top teams tomorrow and that gives us a good fighting position. We will have to manage the tyres carefully but I’m very happy with today’s result. I’m proud of the whole team and of how we keep on pushing. Hopefully tomorrow we can finish it off.”

Lando Norris

“I’m pretty happy with the outcome. I struggled this weekend in terms of just not having a great feeling in the car. Finished up P8 and I don’t think it could have been much better than that with Carlos in P7.

“The team here in Mexico and the guys back at the factory have done a great job. Now we focus on tomorrow. My aim is for a good start and to have a clean race and try to grab some points.”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“Another very good qualifying session for Carlos and Lando together with the team maximising the potential of our cars. We continued our good form in Free Practice this morning and carried that momentum through into qualifying.

“Starting P7 and P8 puts us in a very good position tomorrow again to score good points. We are looking forward to another exciting Mexican Grand Prix, which might see some different strategies tomorrow potentially mixing up the order we have seen after qualifying.”

Racing Point

SERGIO PEREZ

“I think that P11 is a great place to start my home race. Considering the pace that we’ve had this weekend, it’s a result that gives us a good chance for tomorrow. We will have a free choice of tyres at the start so we can look at all the strategy options and choose the one that works best. Hopefully, that will give us the opportunity to score some important points. I want a good result tomorrow for the fans because they have given me a tremendous amount of support this week. They always make this event so special and the atmosphere is amazing around the whole circuit. I’m really looking forward to putting together a strong race.”

LANCE STROLL

“I am very disappointed. We had looked competitive, but we were quicker in final practice on a damp track than in qualifying, so we need to look into what happened and understand where we missed out. We made some changes to the set-up ahead of qualifying, but we didn’t achieve the balance we wanted, which is why we were so far off the pace. I just didn’t get the car switched on: I had no grip, no balance, so it was very frustrating. We have plenty of work to do now to recover tomorrow, but there is a long race ahead of us. Hopefully tomorrow will be a better day.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CEO & TEAM PRINCIPAL

“A very closely fought qualifying session today. Sergio will start from P11, which means he will be the first driver with a free choice of starting tyre. We need to make that count when we evaluate the strategy options this evening. Lance just missed out on progressing to Q2 and he will start from P16, also with a free tyre choice. He had a lock-up on his first run and wasn’t as happy with the car compared to yesterday. Lance needs a good start tomorrow, which will give him a chance to score points. The indications from yesterday’s long runs are that we have competitive race pace – certainly comparable to the teams we are fighting in the championship. I remain confident we can come away with points.”

Alfa Romeo

Fighters fight until the end.

Qualifying in P14 and P15 is definitely not the kind of result we wished for, and not even what we were expecting after showing promising pace in the earlier sessions in the weekend. But even though we fell short of our aim today, we are not out of this fight yet.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is a funny old place. It’s deceptively straightforward on first observation, but it can bite. It chews through your tyres, it spits you into walls at the first mistake, it can lead you astray with wind, bumps, the lack of drag of Mexico City’s thin air. But it also offers opportunities.

Strategy will be key. Last years, teams jockeyed to be just outside the top ten – and thus be able to choose their starting tyres. The compounds may not be the same as last year, but strategy is still bound to play a key role in this race. We will analyse the data, crunch the numbers, do all it takes to come up with the best plan.

And we will fight. We’ve seen battles here before: side by side into corners, choosing alternative lines, finding space where no one thought there would be any. From the starting lights to the chequered flag, we will go for it. Because we’re fighters – and fighters fight until the end.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing

“After our promising start of the weekend, it’s disappointing to qualify in P14 and P15. These are not the starting positions we were expecting, but we must not forget that this race has seen plenty of drivers making their way through the field thanks to the strategy. Our focus is fully on anticipating tomorrow’s conditions, especially when it comes to the tyres, and finding a plan that allows us to climb some places.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“P14 is not what we wanted but that’s how it is. The margin to finishing in a higher position wasn’t big: it’s disappointing as the car has been pretty ok all weekend and we looked more competitive in the earlier sessions. We’ll have to see how it goes tomorrow: we have the chance to start with a different tyre to some of the cars in front of us, so hopefully we can make it work in our favour.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“It was a difficult qualifying for us. I did a mistake in the final sector and that cost me a few tenths, but I don’t think it would have changed much in the end. Tomorrow will not be an easy race, but we have to look at the opportunities we can get. Degradation will be high, especially for those starting on softs, so choosing our own starting compound is the one positive of our qualifying position. Finding the right strategy and managing the tyres will be important if we are to make up some ground.”

Renault F1

Renault F1 Team will start tomorrow’s Mexican Grand Prix with Nico Hülkenberg twelfth and Daniel Ricciardo thirteenth following an exceptionally tight qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

It was a far from smooth Saturday, with Nico and Daniel missing running in the morning’s Free Practice 3 after discovering contamination in a cooling system. Both car crews did a phenomenal job to prepare the cars for qualifying, but going into the session was always going to be a tall order.

Both drivers progressed through Q1 having completed two Soft tyre runs and began Q2 on Softs with Nico eighth after his first effort and Daniel in tenth. However, despite making improvements on their second runs, both drivers finished the session narrowly outside the top 10 and missed out on Q3.

Nico Hülkenberg

“Given the circumstances, we’ll take twelfth on the grid. It was difficult to prepare for qualifying without the morning run, so it was a bit of a cold start for us. The mechanics did a great job to prepare the car in time so credit to them for their effort. I think we have a race on our hands tomorrow, especially as we have a free choice of tyres and some flexibility on strategy. It might work in our favour as our race pace has looked good recently.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“It’s frustrating not to have finished higher up, but I just couldn’t execute it today. Firstly, the team did an awesome job to get ourselves out of a difficult situation. It wasn’t easy out there, but we made a good start in Q1, which was relatively smooth, but Q2 was just a bit messy. We’ll try and bounce back tomorrow. I’m sure to be feeling fired up.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

“We were only missing a very small amount of time to go through to Q3 and not having any running this morning certainly hurt us. But, credit to the team and mechanics from both sides of the Channel, who had a very challenging day. To get the cars ready for qualifying was excellent and the drivers did an incredible job to go into qualifying with minimal preparation. We’re looking to do our best from where we are tomorrow; we’ve had good race pace in previous races so there’s everything to play for.”