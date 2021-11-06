Qualifying - Mexico GP 2021 - Team quotes

Aston Martin F1

Sebastian Vettel

“It was a decent effort today. We tried to make it to Q3 on the Medium and I had two runs in Q2: my first was not very strong, and I think a tear-off stuck on the rear wing cost us some performance, but the second run was much better. I think we will start from ninth tomorrow, but let’s see how the grid looks when all the penalties are applied. That should give us a good platform to have a strong race. We have shown good pace on the long runs this weekend, so I think we can be up there fighting for good points. We also have free choice on tyres [as a result of qualifying 11th], so we will go away and look over the data to work out the best strategy for tomorrow.”

Lance Stroll

“I am OK. I was a little bit too wide at the final corner, it was a bit dirty out there, and I lost the car at the exit due to a lack of grip. It is a big job for the team and the mechanics [to repair], so it is a shame. I wanted to see what we could do in qualifying and see how the car felt, even though we were set to start at the back of the grid anyway. We will do our best to work our way up the field in the race and gain some places tomorrow.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal

“Early on in Q1, Lance had an accident at the last corner, and obviously the main thing is that he is OK. He was taken to the medical centre to undergo precautionary checks, and all his vital signs and x-rays were found to be normal. He will be fit to race tomorrow. Sebastian qualified 11th but we expect him to start the race from P9 as a result of grid penalties served on two drivers who qualified ahead of him.”

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

“Today was so good and I’m extremely happy to be P5, what a fantastic Quali. The team have done a great job with the car, it seems to work well on this track, and we’ve felt really strong this weekend. I tried to put everything together in Qualifying and managed to finish three tenths ahead of sixth place. Yuki also did really well and helped in Q3 by giving me a tow. Hopefully we can finish well tomorrow, we’ll continue to focus on ourselves this weekend and try and score as many points as possible here in Mexico.”

Yuki Tsunoda

“I’m happy overall with today’s performance. My main goal for Qualifying was to help my teammate, due to the penalty I’ll have for tomorrow’s race, and I think as a team we did a really good job as we continue our fight for 5th in the Championship. I think we’ve shown that the pace is there this weekend, so I’m aiming to make my way forward tomorrow in the race and looking towards the points.”

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance)

“Following a positive Friday, our focus was on tidying up everything to extract the maximum from the car in Qualifying. In FP3 it was very difficult to find a good window for traffic, Pierre couldn’t get a clean lap and Yuki also struggled to find clean space on track. Despite these difficulties, we remained competitive, which gave us confidence for the afternoon. The Qualifying session started with some action, as Stroll caused a red flag, but after this our plan was executed perfectly. Thanks to Yuki helping Pierre with a tow in Q2 and Q3 we have been able to secure 5th place on the grid. This is a fantastic achievement for the team and shows the strength of our package here in Mexico. Yuki will start further back as he has taken a complete, new power unit. He’s beaten some of our direct competitors who were in the same situation, so this is very good. Now we need to convert this great pace into many points tomorrow as the fight with Alpine for 5th place in the Constructor Championship is tighter than ever. We have it in our hands, so we will carefully review the strategy options tonight and give it our all tomorrow.”

Alpine F1

Alpine F1 Team will line up with Fernando Alonso twelfth and Esteban Ocon nineteenth on the grid for tomorrow’s Mexico City Grand Prix. Esteban starts towards the back of the field following a grid penalty as a result of a power unit change.

Esteban and Fernando started Q1 on new Softs for their first timed laps, before a red flag was waved when Lance Stroll clipped the barriers at the exit of the final corner.

The session resumed 24 minutes later, after lengthy repairs were made to ensure the safety of the barrier.

Esteban’s initial attempt, a 1min 18.126secs, was good enough to hold onto fifteenth and see the Frenchman through. Fernando was unable to improve on his first run - a 1min 18.452secs – and he was out in Q1 for only the second time this year.

Esteban fitted used Softs for his first attempt in Q2 and slotted into thirteenth on a 1min 18.405secs. He then went out for a second run on new Mediums but was unable to improve after his lap was aborted due to an untimely yellow flag, leaving him vulnerable and eventually fifteenth on the timing board.

With grid penalties applied, the result leaves Fernando twelfth and Esteban nineteenth for tomorrow’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon

“Qualifying today was always going to be a challenge, especially knowing I have a grid penalty for the race with the engine change. We had a plan in place for qualifying, which was to help Fernando as much as possible with a tow to put him into Q3. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out. Tomorrow will be a difficult race starting from the back of the grid, but we will fight as hard as we can and try to take advantage of any incidents or safety cars. It can be a tough race here, so I’m confident we can still have a good race. We will do our best as a team to make some progress and we’ll aim to sneak some points.”

Fernando Alonso

“It’s not a good result for us today and it’s disappointing to see both cars finish outside of the top ten. We made some changes before qualifying but ultimately, I think my laps today could have been better. Before the red flag was waved, I was looking quite strong and I was happy with my lap, so it’s a shame that we got caught out by that. Then I couldn’t get a clean lap together in our two attempts on the one set of Softs and we dropped out of qualifying. We start twelfth tomorrow so it’s a bit better than the result showed after Q1 and I think it’ll be an interesting race. Let’s see what we can do as I believe points are still very possible.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

“It was a very tricky day for us today. We have some investigating to do on Fernando’s side because on his first run in Q1 before the red flag, he had excellent pace and was looking very comfortable. Then, on the next set of tyres, he was six tenths slower after half a lap. We need to understand what happened there and why he felt a lot less grip on that set of tyres. Esteban’s qualifying was always compromised for today with him starting from the back of the grid due to the power unit change. The aim for him was to go into Q2 and then give Fernando a tow like we saw with the McLarens and Alpha Tauris. Looking ahead to tomorrow, all is not lost. Fernando will move up to twelfth on the grid with the various grid penalties. He will also have a free tyre choice, so it’s certainly not over and it can be a tough race here with plenty of opportunity to move through the field. We’ll still be looking to get him well into the points.”

Haas F1

Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin qualified 18th and 19th, respectively, for the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. After a host of grid penalties are applied elsewhere post-qualifying, Schumacher is expected to take to the grid on Sunday in 14th with Mazepin 16th.

Schumacher and Mazepin had three sets of Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires at their disposal in Q1 – the opening round of knockout qualifying. Both drivers set their fastest lap on their third and final tour of the 4.304-kilometer (2.674-mile), 17-turn circuit. Schumacher banked a 1:18.858 with Mazepin’s best a 1:19.303 – both exiting qualifying at the checkered with only the top 15 progressing.

Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position in Mexico in Q3 – the Mercedes driver edging his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, by .145 of a second with the fastest lap of 1:15.875.

Nikita Mazepin

“It was an OK qualifying session – I was happy with the gradual improvement I made. We knew we were missing pace compared to the others at the beginning of the weekend. I ran out wide on the last corner of my final lap which cost me a bit of time but apart from that, the lap was fine. I’ve had a very difficult FP1, FP2 and FP3 so I think we’ve recovered quite well to end up with a car that I’m more or less comfortable with – I tried to maximize what I had today.”

Mick Schumacher

“Overall, not the best of performances from my side but I hope to make it up in the race. I was trying to do my best, but it was a bit of scrappy run and it’s a track that is unforgiving. Hopefully tomorrow the track temperatures aren’t too high, as that will make things a bit more difficult but we’ll just try to do our best job to try and stay in the position we start tomorrow.”

Günther Steiner

“I’m happy with what we did today. We were very close to a Williams, and both drivers did a good job. Normally at this altitude, we thought we would be worse off than we are. I think that’s mainly down to the drivers who adapted pretty quickly – they did simulator sessions before they came here so they were well prepared. Up until qualifying we’ve had a pretty event-less race weekend. Now, we just look forward to the race tomorrow. Hopefully we’ll get into slightly better starting positions with all the penalties that are coming along and you never know what you can do, but we’re pretty happy up to now.”

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN produced a solid performance in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, with Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi setting the 12th and 14th times after booking their places in Q2. The result, with a few penalties to rivals meaning more places will be gained, means both cars will be in good starting positions to fight for a place in the top ten in the race, with Kimi projected to start in P10 ahead of Antonio in P11.

On a still slippery Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track, both drivers looked confident in Q1, flirting with the edges of the top ten and claiming a place in the top 15. They then proceeded to deliver a good performance in the second part of the session to claim their places on tomorrow’s grid.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“Having both cars in Q2 is a positive result and something that gives us confidence ahead of tomorrow’s race. We will be starting just outside the top ten, with a free choice of tyres, and we are in a good place to mount a big challenge for the points. The long run down the straight to turn one will be crucial, we’ll need to keep our noses clean in the opening stages and make the most of every opportunity we have. We have been knocking on the door of the points in every race lately so let’s give all we have to finish the job here.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“I think we can be happy with today’s result: it’s my best qualifying of the year, it was very close and it could probably have been a little better or a little worse, a place more or a place less, so overall it’s ok. It’s still only qualifying and we need to do a good job tomorrow as well if we want to bring home some points. We’ll go out and do our best and see where we end up at the flag.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“Another battle for the grid in which I feel we were very close to a place in Q3. P11 would have been possible but in the end we didn’t manage it: in my final lap, I locked the rears under braking – up until that moment, the lap wasn’t too bad. We’ll see what we can do from where we start: it will be a long race, especially considering the tyre degradation we are expecting, but if we have a clean race we can have a good shout for the points.”

Williams F1

— George Russell qualified 13th and Nicholas Latifi 17th for the Mexico City Grand Prix

— George progressed into Q2 before setting a best lap time of 1:18.172 on the soft Pirelli tyre. Following a gearbox change, he will take a five-place grid penalty for tomorrow’s race

— Nicholas recorded his fastest lap, a 1:18.756, on his final effort of Q1 using the soft tyre but unfortunately missed out on progressing to Q2

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

Following a post-session inspection, we opted to change George’s power unit after FP3 as a precaution. The mechanics did an outstanding job to get the car ready for the start of Qualifying, and as we fitted a power unit from the existing race pool, there will be no penalty for this change.

After the red flag in Q1, we completed two runs with each car, with George able to progress to Q2, but Nicholas, struggling a bit more to get the most out of the tyres, was unable to progress. He will however benefit from several back-of-grid penalties for cars that qualified ahead of him. George will also benefit but will serve his own five-place penalty for fitting a new gearbox overnight.

The tough conditions here in Mexico will make the race tomorrow difficult for everyone and we believe that, despite losing track time in the afternoon, we prepared the car well yesterday for the Grand Prix. We will find out tomorrow if we did a good enough job, but we are hopeful of making progress.

We have been unlucky to suffer with several unrelated issues in a short period of time, and this has put the mechanics under a lot of pressure. However, their fortitude, skill and outright quality has been evident throughout and they have tackled everything thrown their way to deliver two good cars for qualifying. It was a tremendous team effort today and typical of what we have seen throughout the last few years.

George Russell

The engineers and the mechanics did a great job as they have worked very hard over the last 24 hours changing two gearboxes, and a power unit between FP3 and Qualifying. At one point, it looked unlikely we would make it out for the session and here we are having qualified 13th so a big thank you to them.

My lap in Q1 was really strong. I couldn’t really improve in Q2 so I was a little bit disappointed, but all things considered it was a good session. It’s going to be a difficult race tomorrow and everyone is going to have to be managing their engines because of the high altitude. Whoever manages this best will come out on top so there are opportunities to be had.

Nicholas Latifi

The weekend in general has been tough as it’s not the best track for our car. For the grip that I had, it felt like a decent lap, but I just couldn’t get the tyres in the right window so we’ve got some things to look at. I’m expecting a difficult afternoon tomorrow but, with the number of penalties across the grid, we will gain some positions and start further up. We will focus on our own race and try to keep the cars behind.

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo

“It’s a little bittersweet because obviously Carlos [Sainz] is two-milliseconds in front, but to split the Ferraris is not too bad around here. We worked as a team well, with Lando giving me some help. I think the clean side of the grid should be OK tomorrow. I made a little mistake in Turn 13 which I think cost me sixth but the clean side of the grid isn’t a bad offset, so we’ll work with that.

“We did make improvements going into today, yesterday was tricky as we missed a lot of running. We hit the ground running and I think we have to be fairly pleased with P7. We’ll try to get a couple off the start tomorrow.”

Lando Norris

“A good enough day, I don’t think there was a lot more we could do. We helped Daniel to get into the best position possible, which we achieved. We struggled a little bit with the car in general, but we’re still hopeful for a positive result. I think we can have a good race, but we’ll need to work hard tonight to give ourselves a good plan going into tomorrow”

Andreas Seidl - Team Principal

“Today was all about teamwork. With Lando taking his fourth power unit of the season and going to the back of the grid, the challenge was to get Daniel as high up as possible, with Lando’s help. The team and the drivers developed a programme to do that and executed it very well this afternoon. We’ve achieved pretty much everything we wanted to achieve today.

“After a tough start into the weekend yesterday, the team stayed focused and worked hard and came back strongly today, with a car that was competitive on pace against our immediate rivals. Starting P7 and from the back of the grid means our drivers face different challenges tomorrow, so tonight we focus on preparing for those scenarios, while looking forward to another exciting race.”