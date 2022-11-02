Protest blockades threaten Brazilian GP

By GMM 2 November 2022 - 11:06





A cloud has moved above next weekend’s Brazilian GP in the shape of thousands of determined protesters.

In the wake of the country’s presidential election, in which incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by the left-wing and mononymously-known Lula, huge protests and civil unrest has broken out.

So far, it has been in the form of demonstrations, riots and over 200 roadblocks - including the roads surrounding Sao Paulo’s international airport.

Specialist reports suggest that a transporter moving equipment belonging to Ferrari and perhaps other Formula 1 teams was stuck in the blockade.

Subsequent reports indicated the trucks eventually made their way to Interlagos, with Bolsonaro giving a speech calling on protesters to stop "impeding the right to come and go".

Brazil’s infrastructure ministry, meanwhile, said it is working for free movement "to be resumed as soon as possible".

"In addition to ensuring the right of our population to come and go, it is essential to maintain the operation of essential services and road freight transport," the ministry added.