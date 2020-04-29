Pressure ’just part’ of Red Bull program - Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat says "pressure" is just a natural part of being a driver in Red Bull’s notorious F1 program.

While the program has produced great drivers including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, it is also known for quickly promoting young drivers and then discarding them.

Russian Kvyat is one driver who rose all the way through the ranks to Red Bull Racing, only to be dropped mid-season and relegated to the junior team.

He says he doesn’t dwell on the possibility of another promotion to the top team, or total exclusion from Formula 1.

"We can talk about it endlessly, I’m just going to do my best for Alpha Tauri," Kvyat told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Everyone wants to drive a strong car, of course, but it all has to fall into place."

As for the great pressure of being in the Red Bull program under Dr Helmut Marko, he added: "The pressure has been on since the junior program and I am used to it.

"You either do well or you don’t stand a chance. Every now and then you start to doubt because of that, but that’s just part of it. I am happy to be part of this team.

"And I know that I have grown enormously as a driver since 2014."