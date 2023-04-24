24 April 2023
Power cuts could red-flag Monaco GP
"We are far from giving up"
Search
A cloud has moved above this year’s running of the fabled Monaco GP.
Amid highly intense anti-Emmanuel Macron protests throughout France, the major energy sector union Confederation Generale du Travail (CGT) is warning that power supplied to major sporting events may be disrupted by strikes.
According to RMC Sport and other sources, the warning of "100 days of action and anger" is in response to Macron’s request for 100 days to heal the country.
"We are far from giving up," the energy unions declared in a statement following a general council meeting.
The CGT union said targeted action could impact the forthcoming French Open tennis tournament, the Monaco GP and other prominent events including the Cannes film festival.
Circuits
20 April 2023
French GP race rotation ’on the table’ - Alesi
18 April 2023
Melbourne track invasion linked with post-covid era
17 April 2023
Hockenheim says F1 race rotation scheme ’ideal’
17 April 2023
New team F1 fee must increase - Domenicali
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
24 April 2023
Mazepin takes F1 legal fight to Canada
24 April 2023
Liberty CEO says F1 owner not selling
24 April 2023
Leclerc could escape Ferrari contract - Marko
24 April 2023
Zhou ’on par’ with Bottas in 2023
24 April 2023