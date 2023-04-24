Power cuts could red-flag Monaco GP

By GMM 24 April 2023 - 09:22





A cloud has moved above this year’s running of the fabled Monaco GP.

Amid highly intense anti-Emmanuel Macron protests throughout France, the major energy sector union Confederation Generale du Travail (CGT) is warning that power supplied to major sporting events may be disrupted by strikes.

According to RMC Sport and other sources, the warning of "100 days of action and anger" is in response to Macron’s request for 100 days to heal the country.

"We are far from giving up," the energy unions declared in a statement following a general council meeting.

The CGT union said targeted action could impact the forthcoming French Open tennis tournament, the Monaco GP and other prominent events including the Cannes film festival.