Potential African GP host emerges in Zanzibar

A solution to the notable absence of an African GP may be emerging in the shape of Zanzibar - an archipelago off the coast of the African mainland.

It is believed that both Liberty Media and the FIA are united when it comes to acknowledging that the sport needs a race in Africa.

Last year, F1 came close to a deal to revive the old South African GP at Kyalami - but it fell through in the final stages.

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, however, told motorsport-magazin.com earlier this month: "We have very good contacts in Africa and more attention should be focused on Africa."

And now, Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport said the new circuit project for Zanzibar is "dreaming of a future in F1" and has the involvement of former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichalla.

"The first concrete step towards construction was taken in September 2022, when a government body on the African island gave its approval."

And in November of last year, the land for the track was put into the hands of project investors, who have engaged Fisichella as a technical consultant.

However, correspondent Marco Bruckner admits that finishing the circuit and gaining FIA approval "is anything but a simple task".

"The laying of the first stone is not scheduled until 2025, with the opening of the first part of the circuit only coming in 2027," he explained.

"It is difficult to imagine that the track will obtain the necessary certifications before the end of the decade," said Bruckner.