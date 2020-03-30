Possible no racing will happen in 2020 - Petrov

Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov thinks the engines of motorsport may be silent throughout 2020.

Officially, coronavirus-struck Formula 1 is hoping to re-start mid-year.

But Petrov told Izvestia news agency: "It is possible that all motorsport championships will be postponed for a year.

"Unfortunately, the number of people infected with coronavirus is only growing every day. I don’t think any forecast can be made until September," the Russian added.

F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who runs the DTM series, admits that he is not sure when the German touring car series can kick off for 2020.

"The calendar is ready," he told Kronen Zeitung. "Whether it is realistic or not, we will see.

"It’s the same for (the grand prix at) Spielberg. Today, I would rate it is as very difficult, but the situation changes every day."

Berger said it is right that health is currently the priority, but he also worries about the economy.

"Are we heading for a catastrophic situation?" he wondered. "When I listen to the opinions from Holland, Sweden or the USA, I find it difficult to know which is the right way. We’ll be smarter afterwards."