Portugal, Nurburgring hoping for F1 spectators

It may not be long before spectators return to Formula 1 races.

Although the sport’s three races on the American continent - Austin, Brazil and Mexico - have now been scrapped for 2020, another three races in Europe have just been announced.

They will take place at the Nurburgring, Portugal’s Portimao circuit, and Imola.

"There will be spectators," Portugal’s tourism secretary told TVI television.

"We are working on several scenarios, with more or less spectators depending on the evolution of the health situation."

The Nurburgring is also hoping to welcome fans, although circuit CEO Mirco Markfort admitted to RTL television that whether that happens is currently "in the stars".

"We do not promise that the race will be held with spectators, but we do not deny it either," he told Auto Bild. "It’s too early to talk about it."

Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel says the Nurburgring’s October race date means that the weather forecast will be particularly interesting.

"It will definitely be a challenge for the teams and for us drivers," he said, referring to the fact that average temperatures in the Eifel region at that time are below 8 degrees C.

"I’m excited to see what the weather in the Eifel will be like in October," the German added.