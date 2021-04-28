Portugal GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

After a last-minute call up in 2020, Formula One returns to Portugal this weekend as it takes on the rollercoaster Algarve International Circuit. With high-speed corners taken blind, daunting crests and dips, and a challenging track surface, this is an all-out lap where the search for maximum grip on the limit can make or break a Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll

“We head to Portugal feeling positive that we’re making progress in unlocking the full potential of the AMR21. There’s an exciting battle within the midfield pack, and our aim is to compete at the front of it – another clean weekend, and the prospect of more points, will ensure we maintain our momentum.”

Sebastian Vettel

“I think Portimão is a good place to aim for a clean weekend – the circuit is a high-speed autodrome; very smooth, and with plenty of gradient. It’s fun to drive, and I think it’ll be a good place to get a better handle on the limits of the AMR21. I know I’m yet to get the maximum from the car – but the fact that we understand that is another good reason to keep pushing.”