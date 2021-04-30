Portugal GP || May 2 || 15h00 (Local time)

Portugal, FP2: Hamilton quickest ahead of Verstappen in second practice

Bottas 3rd, Sainz 4th

By Olivier Ferret

30 April 2021 - 17:21
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap of second practice session for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix, beating Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to top spot by a little under 1500ths of a second.

The session start was delayed for 10 minutes to allow officials to inspect a drain cover on the outside of Turn 11 but when running eventually go underway Verstappen, second fastest in the morning behind Valtteri Bottas, quickly moved to the top of the order with a lap of 1:20.937. With almost all cars on track in a busy opening phase, the Dutchman was soon dislodged by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and then by Bottas and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Pérez.

Verstappen then moved back to P1 with a lap of 1:20.332, but both Mercedes drivers were preparing to go out again and when they took to the track on soft compound tyres, Verstappen’s tenure at the top was always going to be fragile – and so it proved.

Bottas retook first place on the timesheet with a lap of 1:20.181. Hamilton, though, was looking more composed than in the opening session, during which he complained of poor balance, and he powered past his team-mate’s time to take P1 0.344s ahead of the Finn. Hamilton’s time of 1:19.837 would remain the fastest of the session.

Verstappen then went out for his performance run and though the Dutchman’s pace was a match for Hamilton across the first sector he lost time as the lap wore on and finished 0.143s adrift of the defending champion.

Sainz took fourth place ahead of Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, while Charles Leclerc was seventh in the second Ferrari.

Daniel Ricciardo finished in eighth place ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and the second Red Bull of Sergio Pérez.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12 1:19.837 33
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:19.980 26
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1:20.181 28
04 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1:20.197 33
05 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1:20.220 32
06 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1:20.235 31
07 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1:20.360 33
08 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:20.418 31
09 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:20.427 28
10 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:20.516 34
11 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:20.558 28
12 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:20.757 32
13 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:20.976 33
14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:21.053 33
15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:21.074 32
16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:21.225 22
17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:21.238 32
18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:21.537 29
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:21.855 31
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:22.638 28
