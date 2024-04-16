Porsche waiting for Vettel’s comeback decision

By GMM 16 April 2024 - 11:31





Sebastian Vettel has left Porsche waiting for his decision about returning to premier motor racing.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, with a cockpit still to fill for 2025, recently admitted the retired quadruple world champion is currently "flirting" with a comeback.

However, Red Bull ruled out a reunion with the 36-year-old German, while the major German newspaper Bild claims Wolff does not regard Vettel as a real contender to replace Lewis Hamilton next year.

"Sebastian Vettel has expressed his interest in a Formula 1 comeback," writes Oliver Reuter in the Kolner Express newspaper, "but nobody wants him.

"Despite free cockpits next season, the German cannot find a place."

However, there does seem to be a place for Vettel in the Porsche family, with the winner of 53-grands prix recently testing a Le Mans-ready Porsche hypercar.

But motorsport-total.com reports that Vettel is yet to get back to the German carmaker about his next move.

"We have read in the media that he is in talks with several people, but we only know that he has not yet decided what he will do," said Urs Kuratle, director of Porsche factory racing.

"We also do not know if he will appear with us again - or where or when. We will know in the coming weeks," he added.

Porsche recently delayed a planned announcement about the full driver lineup for Porsche’s third hypercar entry at the fabled 24 hour race for 2024.

"We always look at what is best for the team," said Kuratle. "We have many good drivers."