Porsche CEO says ’we’ll see’ to new F1 talks

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has said "we’ll see" to speculation the famous Volkswagen-owned German sports car maker may still enter Formula 1.

The FIA declared recently that following the breakdown of takeover talks with Red Bull Racing, Porsche is now looking into opportunities elsewhere in pitlane for the new 2026 engine rules.

"The talks actually went very well," CEO Blume is quoted as saying by Speed Week when asked about the Red Bull speculation that ended in September.

"A deal was agreed with a handshake but at the last moment it wasn’t completed," he revealed. "We wanted to be an equal partner."

Indeed, Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko have explained that the energy drink company ultimately decided it wanted the Formula 1 team to maintain its full independence.

Blume says he has no problem with that.

"Everyone has to decide for themselves whether they want to sell shares," he insisted. "That’s ok with us. We behaved fairly.

"Now we’ll see what happens in the future and what will be attractive. We have a huge (motorsport) program ahead of us that we’re looking forward to."

Blume had been speaking at Porsche’s traditional end-of-season party held at the Porsche Casino Weissach in Germany, where Fritz Enzinger was farewelled as head of the marque’s motorsport activities.

Speed Week correspondent Gerhard Kuntschik claims Enzinger had led Porsche’s failed talks with Porsche this year.

"Enzinger let it be known that if the deal hadn’t collapsed, he would probably have continued to work for the VW Group," Kuntschik said.