13 June 2019
Politician wants grid girls on Dutch GP grid
"Only an idiot sees a beautiful woman as a problem"
Search
A Dutch parliamentarian wants grid girls to be on the Zandvoort grid next year.
Early last year, F1 owner Liberty Media controversially banned grid girls from every grand prix on the calendar.
But Party for Freedom politician Roy van Aalst, a member of the house of representatives in the Netherlands, said Liberty’s decision was an example of "female patronisation".
"Grid girls belong in Formula 1 as much as the cars do," he is quoted by Dutch media.
"Only an idiot sees a beautiful woman as a problem. The rest of the people love it.
"It is a part of motor sport, and the PVV (Partij voor de Vrijheid) wants to ensure that next year this beautiful tradition will be restored."
The Dutch GP returns to the F1 calendar in 2020.
Circuits
13 June 2019
add_circle French GP aims for no traffic chaos in 2019 - Boullier
8 June 2019
add_circle Wolff admits Hockenheim future ’bleak’
7 June 2019
add_circle Mexico GP future news due ’in a month’ - Perez
6 June 2019
add_circle F1 gives thumbs up to new Montreal pits
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
13 June 2019
add_circle Politician wants grid girls on Dutch GP grid
13 June 2019
add_circle Karting now physically harder than F1 - Grosjean
13 June 2019
add_circle French GP aims for no traffic chaos in 2019 - Boullier
13 June 2019
add_circle No ’B spec’ car for Paul Ricard - Abiteboul
13 June 2019