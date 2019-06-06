Politician wants grid girls on Dutch GP grid

A Dutch parliamentarian wants grid girls to be on the Zandvoort grid next year.

Early last year, F1 owner Liberty Media controversially banned grid girls from every grand prix on the calendar.

But Party for Freedom politician Roy van Aalst, a member of the house of representatives in the Netherlands, said Liberty’s decision was an example of "female patronisation".

"Grid girls belong in Formula 1 as much as the cars do," he is quoted by Dutch media.

"Only an idiot sees a beautiful woman as a problem. The rest of the people love it.

"It is a part of motor sport, and the PVV (Partij voor de Vrijheid) wants to ensure that next year this beautiful tradition will be restored."

The Dutch GP returns to the F1 calendar in 2020.