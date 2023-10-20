Political party wants to revive German GP

By GMM 20 October 2023 - 15:03





Moves are afoot to revive the defunct German GP.

Public interest in F1 in the country has collapsed in recent seasons, with Nico Hulkenberg now the only active driver and neither Hockenheim nor the Nurburgring on the calendar.

"I don’t think we’ll see a grand prix in Germany for a long time," retired quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel told SID news agency this week.

"I think it’s a shame, but I understand why. The decisive pressure from the German automotive industry is missing but maybe also we’re fed up, spoiled by success.

"One thing is certain," Vettel added. "Motorsport has become too expensive and therefore too exclusive."

However, there are political moves to get Germany back on the F1 calendar.

Bild newspaper reports that the FDP parliamentary group, Freie Demokratische Partei, has released a position paper in the federal Bundestag aimed at strengthening young motorsport talent and reviving the German GP.

"Our aim with the position paper is to show a signal of appreciation and to trigger a debate," said FDP’s sports spokesman Philipp Hartewig.

"We would be in favour of a race coming back to Germany."