’Political issues’ driving F1 future - Schumacher

It is clear that Formula 1 is moving away from its European origins, according to former driver Ralf Schumacher.

Automobile Club de Monaco chief Michel Boeri this week warned that the fabled Monaco GP could drop off the calendar after 2025 as Liberty Media shifts focus elsewhere.

Some believe Monaco’s only chance is to at least modify the layout so that overtaking is possible.

"I don’t think there would be enough space for that - it’s all built up," Schumacher told Kolner Express tabloid. "I think the will would be there."

But with the power dynamics of the entire world changing before our eyes, it is inevitable that F1 will change too, Schumacher warned.

"We have a lot of political issues at the moment," he said.

"Formula 1 wants to be sustainable by 2030, but is that fast enough at the pace that is being presented in Europe? The trend is currently towards the Middle East and America.

"I would almost say it’s something we have to adjust to, whether we want it or not."

The situation in Schumacher’s native Germany is dire, with no race at all on the calendar.

The 6-time GP winner he is pinning his hopes "a bit" on Audi’s full buyout of the Swiss-based Sauber team. "It will be a pure works team," Schumacher said.