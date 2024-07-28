Pole not a needed ’motivation boost’ for Leclerc - boss

By GMM 28 July 2024 - 11:46





As the McLarens struggled on the wet track and Saturday’s fastest man Max Verstappen moves back ten places on the grid, Charles Leclerc emerged with the inherited pole position at Spa.

The time gap between Verstappen and Ferrari’s Leclerc in second place, however, was a whopping six tenths, with Dr Helmut Marko remarking: "It is clear that Max is by far the best driver in these conditions.

"What was noticeable was that McLaren were not as strong on a wet track as they probably will be during the race," Red Bull’s F1 consultant told Servus TV.

"This gives us a better starting position. It will be a very exciting race."

Notwithstanding the engine change penalty, Verstappen is in a much better mood in Belgium compared to a week ago in Hungary. "Rain in general always feels good to me," said the Dutchman.

"I drove a lot in the rain last week in the sim here," Verstappen smiled to Viaplay. "See, sim racing isn’t that bad."

Saturday at Spa was also good for the de-facto Belgian GP pole-sitter Leclerc, who has struggled at the wheel of his Ferrari lately.

Marko was impressed. "The second fastest time and therefore pole for Leclerc is down to Leclerc and his performance," he said. "I don’t think Ferrari can hold that position in the dry.

"If you look at this starting grid, things really couldn’t have gone better for us."

The race, however, could be a different story, as Verstappen looks ahead from P11 on Sunday’s grid. "We had problems with graining in the long runs," said Marko, "and we only have two sets of mediums for the race.

"There is still a certain risk for the grand prix, but again - everything is looking a little better for us. We had enough grip in the rain, but the cars are still tuned so that we can still overtake in the race.

"If everything goes well, we can set our sights on the podium."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella - with his drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri P4 and P5 on the grid - is not so sure. "For me," he said, "Max remains the favourite.

"He was fast in all conditions. He was the only one to make it to Q3 with two new sets of intermediates, and they were using less engine power than us in FP2."

Leclerc, though, will be ahead of them all when the five lights go out.

"Charles does not need any extra confidence boost," Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur told Sky Italia, as he continues to protect his driver from criticism.

"I am a bit surprised that anyone could imagine that he was not motivated enough. Obviously the pole is a good boost and a reward for him even if we know that the points are scored on Sunday, not Saturday. But none of this has anything to do with Charles’ motivation."