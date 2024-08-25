Podiums may be out of reach for Audi in 2026

By GMM 25 August 2024 - 14:15





Podiums might be too ambitious for Audi’s first Formula 1 season as a full works team, representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi admitted at Zandvoort.

Audi already 100 percent owns the Swiss team Sauber, but the outfit will not be rebranded - and with works Audi power - until the start of the new rules era in 2026.

Progress has totally stalled in 2024, with the Hinwil based Sauber team currently known as ’Stake’ or ’Kick’ now the only outfit in the entire field without a single point.

"Our situation is not easy, and the rest of the season will not be easy," Valtteri Bottas told Viaplay at the Dutch GP. "That’s a fact.

"We have new parts coming, but not for a while. The next bigger update will probably be done around October," he said. "Until then, we just have to fight and try to get the most out of the car."

Audi’s preparations for 2026 have also looked chaotic throughout, with the overall chief Andreas Seidl recently ousted and replaced by former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

"It is normal that there are changes in a team that must make progress," Bravi told RTBF at Zandvoort. "We must have this period of preparation.

"The arrival of Mattia is a huge contribution to the project. He has great experience on the technical side - 25 years of experience at Ferrari. He will have a crucial role with us."

However, Bravi admitted that the current situation is not at all good.

"No team can afford not to score points," he said. "We can’t go from zero this year to being competitive in 2026. We have to show progress. It’s imperative to score points and we have the pressure to do it. That’s Formula 1."

Perhaps a bigger question is whether Audi and Volkswagen Group bigwigs have the patience for an uncompetitive 2026 debut.

"They are well aware that we have a period of development at the factory in all departments to be able to reach the level of the top teams," Alunni Bravi continued. "We are not there yet. So it is necessary to provide big investments and to have a larger group of people.

"But Audi’s commitment to F1 is very strong. We need time, but it is difficult to say if we will be in the fight for the podium in 2026."

Finally, Audi is yet to even select a driver to pair with Nico Hulkenberg next year. "We have a new boss with Binotto," Bravi said. "We need to give him time to analyse the discussions that are in place with several drivers.

"He has to decide what is best for the future. But we have options on the table, even internally."