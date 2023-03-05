Pirelli to bid for next F1 contract

By GMM 5 March 2023 - 11:52





Pirelli wants to stay in Formula 1 for several more years.

In Bahrain, it emerged that the sport’s governing FIA will launch its mandatory tender process to identity a sole tyre supplier for the next period.

Pirelli already has the deal until 2024, with the next tender to cover 2025, 2026, 2027 and possibly 2028 - well into the new car and engine rules era.

"Obviously the decision is not in our hands," said Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola, "but we are happy with our presence in Formula 1 and we want to continue."