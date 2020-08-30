Pirelli ’listens’ to drivers like Hamilton - Isola

Mario Isola says he always listens to the F1 drivers’ complaints about tyres.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said earlier at Spa that because there is no longer a tyre war, the "pressure" for better tyres now needs to come from the drivers.

"We listen to the drivers," Pirelli’s F1 boss Isola insisted.

"I don’t want to give the wrong impression, because every time the drivers are available to communicate, we listen to their opinion. And I am speaking not only on behalf of Pirelli, but also on behalf of the FIA."

However, Isola said Pirelli is in a difficult situation, as the drivers’ wishes and the reality of the situation amid the corona crisis means his hands are somewhat tied.

"We are happy to listen to the wishes of Lewis, but theoretical wishes are one thing, and realising them in reality is quite another," said the Italian.

"Sometimes you have to make compromises. It is physically not possible to create tyres that provide 100 percent grip and 100 percent stability without being subject to any degradation or overheating. It doesn’t work like that.

"I know drivers love grip and I know they are asking for the perfect tyre. That is what we are striving for in 2022," Isola added, referring to the looming switch to 18-inch rubber.

"As for the 2021 tyres, we don’t have the opportunity to rework them. We will focus on making the tyres for 2022."