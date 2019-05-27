Pirelli design issue should be fixed - Binotto

Mattia Binotto has joined Red Bull in calling for Pirelli to change its tyre design.

Last week, outspoken Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko suggested Pirelli had favoured Mercedes with the 2019 tyre design that he says only suits a single team.

Ferrari boss Binotto agrees.

"Many are complaining about not hitting the tyre window," he told the Italian broadcaster Rai. "I think the show suffers.

"That should be corrected for the benefit of Formula 1."

However, the rules state that Pirelli can only change the tyres within 2019 for safety reasons or if seven out of the ten teams ask for a change.

Zak Brown says McLaren is happy with the current tyres.

"We feel pretty comfortable on them," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"We too are sometimes surprised, but I think we have less trouble understanding them than some other teams."

Pirelli chief Mario Isola is open-minded about a change for 2020.

"Obviously I take into account all of the comments of the teams. It is clear that we need to actively work to make the working window wider," he is quoted by Auto Bild.

"We are developing a new design for the tyres of 2020 and 2021."