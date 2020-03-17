Pirelli confirms F1’s second coronavirus infection

A member of Pirelli’s travelling F1 staff has tested positive for coronavirus in Melbourne.

The news comes as McLaren confirms that the team member who tested positive in the paddock last Thursday is now recovering and "the symptoms have gone".

However, F1 now has its second confirmed infection.

"The person concerned is now following all the relevant procedures put in place by the Australian health authorities," Pirelli said.

"These authorities have confirmed to Pirelli that this person has not had any contact with third parties that requires special preventive measures to be taken for other people."

There are also concerns about six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has been doing indoor climbing and surfing activities in Melbourne in recent days.

On March 6, the Mercedes driver was photographed with both Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the Canadian PM’s wife, as well as actor Idris Elba. Both have confirmed that they have Covid-19.

"I got tested because I realised I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive," Elba said on Monday.

At present, the coronavirus has thrown F1 into total uncertainty. Azerbaijan, scheduled to host its grand prix in June, has reportedly begun to cancel visas that had been granted to those intending to attend.

"At this stage, we have no clear visibility on when our lives will be back to normal," said FIA president Jean Todt.