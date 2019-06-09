Pirelli CEO admits wanting Ferrari race wins

The CEO of Pirelli has hit back at suggestions the F1 tyre supplier is favouring Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko triggered the favouritism rumours when he suggested the difficult-to-understand tyres of 2019 are suited mainly to Mercedes.

"Unfortunately our drink cans are not delivered with tyres," he said.

But Marco Tronchetti Provera, the Pirelli CEO, admitted to Italian radio Rai that he actually would like to see Ferrari win.

"Ferrari victories in Formula 1 are good for everyone," he said.

"A Formula 1 without a competitive Ferrari loses its appeal. I know that I should be neutral, but a victorious Ferrari generates a completely different dynamic in Formula 1.

"And then I am also Italian, so a Ferrari victory is simply close to my heart."

Provera also admitted he would like to see Lewis Hamilton switch from Mercedes to Ferrari.

"Hamilton is a great champion, and so everyone would like to have him on their team," he said.

"But it seems to me that he has an outstanding car and all the conditions to continue."

And with Ferrari now asking for a review of the stewards decision that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Canada, Provera said he sees signs of a recovery by the fabled Italian team.

"Vettel’s penalty does not change that he did a fabulous race in a competitive Ferrari," he said.

"I think Ferrari is catching up again. Even if the victory was lost in Canada, it was a strong sign of life from Maranello."