Pirelli aims to beat Bridgestone to 2025 F1 deal

Pirelli remains hopeful it will remain Formula 1’s official tyre supplier beyond the expiry of its current deal in 2024.

It is believed the Italian company faces competition in the new tender process from a familiar F1 face - Bridgestone.

The marque’s F1 boss Mario Isola confirmed that Pirelli has met all the deadlines so far.

"Yes, registration is in progress," he told formu1a.uno. "There was a deadline of May 15 when we sent the documentation. By June 15, the FIA will have to tell us if we are suitable.

"Part of the process that is the same for everyone, but as we are already suppliers I imagine we will be suitable," Isola smiled.

"We have done our obligations. When F1 answers us that we are suitable, we will start the commercial discussions."

Development is already well underway for 2024, and he also thinks Pirelli did a good job with this year’s tyres.

"The goals for 2023 were to reduce understeer, which everyone had been complaining about," said Isola. "Improving the wear profile of the front was another goal, and we took a step on this."