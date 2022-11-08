Brazil Brazilian GP || November 13 || 15h00 (Local time)

Piastri up and running in secret McLaren test

8 November 2022
Oscar Piastri has got his career with McLaren up and running in France.

The 21-year-old Australian privately tested a McLaren at Paul Ricard last Wednesday and Thursday, which is confirmed by our exclusive photos of the preparation day.

Earlier this year, Piastri was the subject of an intense legal dispute between Alpine and McLaren, with McLaren inking a race deal for 2023 with the rookie and Renault-owned Alpine claiming he already had a contract.

McLaren won the dispute at the contract recognition board and will be Lando Norris’ teammate next year, replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

"I don’t want to think about it yet because there’s more considerations to be had," Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said recently when asked if Piastri would be given an early release to McLaren.

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl said at the same time: "No, there’s no update. But I will tell you first as soon as I have an update."

No update, however, was forthcoming. That is almost certainly because Piastri is still under contract to Alpine, meaning he was forced to wear McLaren overalls with the sponsor logos removed for his maiden test.

