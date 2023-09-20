Piastri signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 until the end of 2026

By Franck Drui 20 September 2023 - 12:06





McLaren Formula 1 team is pleased to announce a multi-year contract extension with Oscar Piastri to the end of 2026, further extending the partnership and cementing his long-term future with the team.

Oscar joined McLaren in late 2022 on a multi-year contract, making his debut for the team at the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test. He has continually impressed, proving his talent with his first top-three race finish securing second place in the Sprint at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix. Oscar has had a remarkable career to date, which includes successive championship wins in the 2019 Formula Renault Cup Championship, the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship and the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

With Lando’s extension announced in February 2022, this confirms the McLaren Formula 1 team line-up of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri through until at least the end of 2025.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1, said:

“It’s fantastic to confirm that Oscar has signed a multi-year extension with the team. Oscar is an asset to McLaren and constantly impresses with his performance, work ethic and attitude, so it was an easy decision for the team to make. He has already proved pivotal to the team, so it’s brilliant to have his vote of confidence as we push to win championships again in the future. I look forward to seeing him develop with us as we continue this journey together.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“I’m delighted to be continuing our partnership with Oscar through to the end of 2026. He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it’s fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term. Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we’ve had so far this season. He’s fitted into the team brilliantly and is really valued by the whole McLaren Racing family. I’m excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off track.”

Oscar Piastri, Driver, McLaren F1, said:

“I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years. I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.

“The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already. The team’s consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision. To be wanted like that and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season, means a lot.

“Ever since the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test last year, I feel a real part of all things papaya and my thanks go to everyone in and around the team, as well as all the fans.

“Stability is a huge advantage in this early part of my career and to have that with a brand as prestigious as McLaren gives me the opportunity to continue the work that we’ve started.

“We’ve enjoyed some good moments together in my rookie season, but I’m excited to work together with everyone at MTC over the coming years to create some great moments.”

ENDS

Following this announcement, McLaren F1 Team will be holding an open written media session with Andrea Stella at 12:00 until 12:10 (UTC+9) in McLaren’s Hospitality at the Japanese Grand Prix on Thursday 21 September.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

Media contacts

Steve Atkins

Chief Communications Officer

Steve.Atkins@mclaren.com

Harry Bull

Communications Manager

harry.bull@mclaren.com

Sophie Almeida

Senior Communications Executive

sophie.almeida@mclaren.com

Sophie Ogg

Director of F1 Communications

sophie.ogg@mclaren.com

Charlie Russell

Senior Communications Executive

charlie.russell@mclaren.com

Maria Galea

Communications Executive

maria.galea@mclaren.com

Hi-res imagery and video is available on the McLaren Media Centre.

To ensure your McLaren emails get to you, please add media@mclarencom to your address book or to the list of safe senders.

Please DO NOT reply to this email

This email was sent to f.drui@nextgen-auto.com

McLaren, McLaren Technology Centre, Chertsey Road, Woking, Surrey GU21 4YH, United Kingdom

Unsubscribe