Piastri reveals F1 seat broke his ribs

Oscar Piastri has admitted he broke his ribs earlier this season simply by driving his McLaren.

The impressive young Australian, fourth in the 2024 championship standings, shocked his fans on social media at the start of the August break by publishing a photo - without explanation - of an alarming x-ray.

When asked how he sustained the injury, Piastri answered at Zandvoort: "Simply from driving!"

The 23-year-old said it was caused by the effect of G-forces on an ill-fitting seat.

"Obviously we prepare the seat at the beginning of the season and sometimes we mess it up a bit," said Piastri. "Some tracks don’t reveal that, but I think Barcelona, Austria, Silverstone are pretty tough locations for that.

"But now everything is fine again and we also changed the seat. So we’re back to normal."

Piastri’s x-ray was dated on the day after the British GP in early July - meaning he pushed through the pain for at least 3 or even 4 races.

"Three, I’d say. I think we messed it up a bit in Barcelona and then with Austria it was quite painful, so it was quite ugly for a few days. But it’s all good now," said Piastri.

Meanwhile, with Max Verstappen leading Lando Norris in the championship by 78 points with ten races to go, Piastri says McLaren team management does not need to worry about the setting of a clear driver hierarchy.

"That’s not necessary," he said. "For us it is very clear that we are both number 1 and that we are free to try to achieve the best possible results for the team and for ourselves."