Perez thinks he’s keeping 2025 seat - Marko

By GMM 28 November 2024 - 14:03





With the drivers’ title in the bag, and Dr Helmut Marko admitting the constructors’ crown is basically now "impossible", the Red Bull advisor is looking ahead to 2025.

One crucial element - a competitive teammate to put next to quadruple world champion Max Verstappen - will be analysed by the team after the Abu Dhabi finale.

Some spotted team boss Christian Horner in the Williams area in Las Vegas, reinforcing rumours linking the struggling Sergio Perez’s seat with impressive rookie Franco Colapinto.

Liam Lawson, however, is believed to still be the favourite - even though Marko says Mexican Perez still thinks he’ll be retained.

An interviewer for Osterreich newspaper told Marko, 81, that "no one can imagine that Checo Perez will remain Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate in 2025".

Marko answered: "That will be decided after the finale in Abu Dhabi. In any case, Checo is acting as if he will drive for us for another year."

Beyond the driver lineup, Marko is expecting a closely-fought contest for next year’s championship, given the strength of the rival McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes teams.

"In Las Vegas, Mercedes not only won, which was a complete surprise, but they were really dominant in all sessions," the Austrian said.

"They were just unlucky that we won the world championship, so their strong performance was overshadowed."

Marko admits he isn’t sure Mercedes will be Red Bull’s closest competitor for 2025.

"They have to find consistency," he said. "In Las Vegas there were special conditions due to the low temperatures. Let’s wait and see if they perform in the last two races, which I don’t think they will.

"Hopefully we can win at least one of them."

Marko was also asked about Ferrari, who will field Charles Leclerc alongside Lewis Hamilton next year. In Las Vegas, Leclerc finished the race utterly furious with his Williams-bound Carlos Sainz.

"(George) Russell was already more dominant than Hamilton this year," said Marko. "In terms of drivers, Ferrari will be stronger next year, although I’m curious to see whether they will have great harmony in the team."

As for McLaren, Verstappen’s main title rival in 2024 was Lando Norris, but some believe the team fell off the boil with the banning of the ’mini DRS’ rear wing innovation.

"People can say whatever they want and believe all the BS they tell themselves," Norris said. "The fact is, the (wing) made a lot less of a difference than some people say."