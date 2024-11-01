Perez’s seat is safe only until Abu Dhabi - Marko

By GMM 1 November 2024 - 10:33





Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says Sergio Perez will not be dropped within the remainder of the 2024 season.

But while scotching rumours that Brazil could be the struggling Mexican’s last race as teammate to Max Verstappen, Marko does admit that Perez may never actually begin his signed contract for 2025.

"We are currently evaluating everything," the Austrian told Kleine Zeitung newspaper, "but decisions will only be made after Abu Dhabi."

Marko, 81, hints that Perez’s current form will not be sufficient to secure the race seat.

"The drop in the constructors’ championship to third place, the 200 points behind Max Verstappen, all of that speaks volumes," he said.

"The constructors’ (title) is completely unrealistic now," he added. "At the moment, Ferrari has the fastest car and two strong drivers."

Marko implied that Perez has become a financial liability for Red Bull. "The difference between first and third place is 17 million euros," he revealed.

"That is a serious financial hit, especially for the employees, as their bonus is based on the constructors’ championship."

Perez has complained at the last couple of races that his Red Bull is not up to specification with Verstappen’s, adding that he is struggling merely to slow the car down at the end of straights.

Marko said: "We have investigated everything because he said there are problems with the brakes and the chassis. I think he is even getting a new chassis now to calm him down."

Liam Lawson has clearly been placed alongside Yuki Tsunoda at the junior team RB to assess their potential for a promotion to Red Bull Racing for 2025.

If Perez is dropped, Isack Hadjar is in the box seat for a RB seat next year.

"The testing in Abu Dhabi will be crucial for his (Hadjar’s) future," Marko said. "A number of drivers will be there as well who could be considered for next year."

When asked if Hadjar, 20, is ready for Formula 1, Marko answered: "Yes, absolutely. He was faster than Franco Colapinto in all the junior categories."