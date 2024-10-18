Perez rejects F1 retirement rumours

By GMM 18 October 2024 - 10:39





Sergio Perez has in Austin repeated his mantra about being "100 percent certain" that he will still be a Red Bull driver in 2025.

Even prior to the energy drink company’s decision to put Liam Lawson head-to-head with Yuki Tsunoda at the junior squad RB for the remaining six races of 2024, rumours were once again swirling around Perez.

Some believe the Mexican will announce his retirement at his home grand prix next weekend, opening up a plum vacancy alongside Max Verstappen.

The same sort of sources believe Perez, 34, is currently ’on probation’ at every single grand prix, with Red Bull having the power to terminate his 2025 deal.

When asked about that, Dr Helmut Marko told Osterreich newspaper: "With Checo, inconsistency is the big problem.

"I don’t want to say anything more about that."

It is believed that Red Bull is not only worried about Perez’s form, but also worried that the next big departure from the team could be none other than Verstappen.

Rumours suggest efforts may be afoot to woo Oscar Piastri away from McLaren.

"For now, we are solely focused on winning this world championship," said Marko. "How we perform next year will depend on that, as our car will not change fundamentally.

"Max has a contract with Red Bull, but as I’ve mentioned several times, there are exit clauses. Let’s see how it all develops.

"But if the car and environment are not right for him, he may say ’That’s it!’" the team’s 81-year-old advisor added.

As for Lawson and Tsunoda, neither of them are hiding that their ultimate prize for performing well until the Abu Dhabi season finale could be a promotion to Red Bull Racing.

"It’s been floating around throughout the year," said Tsunoda, "but so far, there’s no point in talking about it to be honest."

Lawson added: "Yuki’s done a very good job the last couple of years and especially this year and he’s the benchmark for them to compare me against.

"So in terms of where that sets me out for next year or in the future, I have absolutely no idea. But that’s the target that’s been set," the 22-year-old added.

But amid the intrigue, Perez moved to clearly reject the rumours about a forthcoming retirement announcement.

"My home race is coming up and I want to make a clear statement," he said in Austin. "I am 100 percent sure I will be with this team next year. I have a contract signed and everything else is not my problem.

"Right now, all my thoughts are on sorting out the current problems with the car."