Perez quiet amid Haas switch rumours

Racing Point will switch from pink to green as it becomes Aston Martin for 2021.

"I think the cars will be in British Racing Green," said Lance Stroll at Sochi. "That will definitely look cool."

Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns the team, may be excited - but Sergio Perez is not.

Not only has he been ousted in favour of Sebastian Vettel, he will not have the same upgrade package that Stroll will be running in Russia.

However, there are rumours that an upgrade at the rear of the car is based on parts of the 2020 Mercedes, and both drivers will benefit from that.

"At least I get these new parts," said Perez.

But that doesn’t mean the atmosphere is good for the Mexican at present, as he reveals that some team members "are starting to hide things from me".

Perez is also upset that the team seems to have leaked information about how the 30-year-old overheard Lawrence Stroll talking about Vettel as his successor weeks before the announcement.

"I’m disappointed that things like that come to light from the team," he said. "Things like that should stay between me and the team."

On Friday, he downplayed the tension with Racing Point, insisting that after seven years together, "there’s no way we can finish on bad terms".

It is believed Perez’s management and sponsors have already signed a preliminary contract with Haas for 2021.

"I think I will know which options are realistic in the next week or so," Perez said, "but I’ll keep that to myself. It should stay between the team and me."