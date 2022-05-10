10 May 2022
Perez on track for new Red Bull contract
"Yes, we have begun negotiations"
Sergio Perez appears to be on track for another one-year deal to remain Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull in 2023.
There has been speculation the energy drink-owned team may be looking to re-promote Pierre Gasly, or perhaps even snap up Fernando Alonso, whose Alpine deal expires this year.
"Alonso is a great driver," team boss Christian Horner said in Miami.
"It’s fantastic that he is still in Formula 1 but he doesn’t fit in our plans."
In fact, Horner has described maintaining the status quo at Red Bull a "no brainer".
"Yes, we have begun negotiations," Mexican Perez confirmed. "But we are not in a hurry to do something in the near future."
