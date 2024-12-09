Perez fate to be announced late this week - Marko

By GMM 9 December 2024 - 10:00





Sergio Perez has admitted for the first time that he is not sure he will still be racing in Formula 1 next year.

For weeks, amid ever-intensifying speculation that he will be ousted as Max Verstappen’s teammate, the Mexican has insisted he will remain at Red Bull as he has a valid contract.

But there is no doubt that he has tested the patience of the leadership team, including team boss Christian Horner.

"Checo is a great person but it hasn’t gone well this year," Horner told Sky Italia after the last race of the season on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

"We will sit down and talk. The constructors’ championship is won with two cars."

That sit down meeting will take place on Monday.

"We will discuss the future of both teams," team advisor Dr Helmut Marko revealed on Sunday. "And the lineups of both teams will be decided tomorrow - Monday."

When asked when the decision will be announced, Marko answered: "I don’t think it will be tomorrow. And of course we will wait for the results of Yuki (Tsunoda’s) test.

"But I think our plan is to make an official announcement at the end of the week."

Strong rumours suggest Red Bull has put the ball in Perez’s court - gracefully step away and retain a highly-paid ambassadorial role, or insist upon a termination fee and sever all ties with the energy drink brand.

"I think we all know how difficult this year has been so I think it’s just a matter of discussing what’s best for everyone going forwards," Perez, 34, said after the Abu Dhabi GP. "We’ll see what happens."

When asked point-blank if he will be racing in 2025, he added: "At the moment, what I said is all I know. I’ve got a contract to drive next year so it will be down to reaching an agreement hopefully. See what the team wants to do.

"At the moment I don’t know," Perez continued. "Unless something changes in the next few days, the situation is that I have a contract to compete next year. So we’ll see what happens and how the conversation develops."

Perez’s race on Sunday ended abruptly on the second lap due to collision damage.

"I am very happy that the season is over," he admitted. "We will see what happens next, but it was a pleasure working with Max."

Quadruple world champion Verstappen returned the compliment.

"I’ve always worked very well with Checo," he said. "He’s a great guy. It’s very rare to find a teammate like him and to be honest, I feel for him. I think people are very hard on him.

"Of course, some weekends could have gone better, but sometimes he is very hard on himself as well because he is not an idiot. He has always been considered a great driver and it was not easy, because sometimes it was so difficult to drive this car."

As for what lays ahead for Perez, Verstappen answered: "I don’t know, but I am very happy to have been able to work with him. I am sure that if he is not here in 2025 we will still see each other outside of Formula 1."

Although Red Bull is giving Tsunoda a test in Verstappen’s title-winning car this week, the clear favourite to succeed Perez is Liam Lawson.

"I don’t have a seat secured for next year yet," the New Zealander said after the Abu Dhabi GP, "but mentally I’m strong. I’ve been living with this sort of pressure for six years. If they like that, I can offer it."

As for Tsunoda, he seems to accept that he is not in contention for the seat. When asked if he would be surprised to be overlooked, the Japanese answered: "On one hand, it would surprise me. On the other hand, it wouldn’t.

"Formula 1 is a lot to do with politics."